The political world was rocked last week when a draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court, the authenticity of which was subsequently confirmed by the Chief Justice, was leaked to the press. For those of us in the legal community, any leak from SCOTUS would have been stunning, but a leak on this case, which may upend 49 years of court precedent set by Roe v Wade, was earth shattering.
The pro-life and pro-abortion camps responded swiftly, with either immense joy or apoplectic rage. I am firmly in the pro-life camp. I learned of the leaked opinion while attending the Alpha Pregnancy Care Center annual fundraising banquet, one of many crisis pregnancy centers across Kentucky. Moments from the banquet’s conclusion I saw the news break and handed my phone to our keynote speaker; he promptly walked back on stage and in words broken by tears of joy, read the headline to the crowd which responded with a standing ovation. That moment is one I won’t soon forget.
A room of several hundred people from various faiths stood united in celebration of the news that a court-made doctrine resulting in the deaths of tens of millions of unborn children may finally be overturned. Apart from the incalculable human tragedy it brought forth, Roe was poorly decided and wrongly established the “history and tradition” of abortion in our nation prior to 1973. Even one of the greatest defenders of abortion rights, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, once described Roe as “breathtaking.”
In short, Justice Alito’s draft opinion argues the decision to permit, limit, or prohibit abortion is one that should be left to the elected representatives of the people, not the Courts. Justice Alito is right.
Quick to criticize Kentucky’s Republican legislature about its position on abortion, the media has adopted popular references to “anti” abortion legislation and abandoning the “pro-life” label we know is the truth. We vote to limit abortion, and some of us want it banned outright, because we believe there are two lives that must be considered. It is grotesque to perform horrific procedures on a human being that cannot speak for or defend itself. That precious life did not choose under what circumstances it was created, and it should not be murdered by another. The post-abortive women I’ve spoken to also share their feelings of guilt, shame and emotional trauma they endure having made the decision to end their own child’s life. Abortion kills one life, and permanently scars another.
Neither the degree of development, nor one’s dependence upon another, has a bearing on one’s right to live. Many argue Republicans only care for lives in the womb, but once they’re born, we lose interest; this theory is as false as it is lazy. Kentucky Republicans have enhanced our child welfare, foster care and adoption systems, led the nation in restoring dignity for expectant mothers in prison, prioritized mothers in substance use treatment centers, and improved mental health supports and made time for children to start the day with a healthy breakfast in schools.
We can and should do more. Women and families facing crisis pregnancies, particularly those with low income, need more help, including prenatal and postnatal care. Adoption should be exceedingly cheap and simple. Biological fathers should also be held more accountable. Kentucky has nearly 9,000 children in foster care today that need loving, permanent homes. Beyond government, each of us should show love and grace to women facing unplanned pregnancies, and those who have already made that life-altering decision. Many women seeking abortions are doing so because they fear the judgment or abuse from their loved ones, school, community, and sadly, even their church.
While we work to make life easier for expecting moms and dads with funding, education and job opportunities, we should always protect the precious lives who cannot speak for themselves. Protecting those lives is challenging, and for some mothers, carrying the child may be emotionally and physically challenging. That demands more from us as neighbors, loved ones, and as government leaders, to lighten the burden an unplanned pregnancy creates. We should never resort to killing an innocent life to do so.
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Hopkinsville, can be emailed at whitney.westerfield@lrc.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.