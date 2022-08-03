The Courier Journal provided a “non journalist’s guide to the open records law” in a recent digital edition.

The Kentucky Open Government Coalition is always pleased when the open records law gets a nod. Kentuckians have come to take the law for granted in a time when many public officials are overtly hostile to it.

Amye Bensenhaver

Amye Bensenhaver

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription