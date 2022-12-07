We just finished a season where 75% of the country claimed to be dissatisfied, even angry with the direction of the country. Yet we voted basically the same people to lead us. Why? I am not speaking of political parties. As a matter of fact, even our founders warned us about party loyalties over 200 years ago. What are WE the PEOPLE doing?

If your student comes home with unsatisfactory grades on their report card, are we concerned? Do we demand better? Do we take away privileges until improvement takes place? Even better, do we oversee the homework and work ethic until grades and attitudes improve? Looking at Frankfort’s and Franklin County’s test scores, I doubt it. What are WE doing?

Phyllis Vincent

