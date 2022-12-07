We just finished a season where 75% of the country claimed to be dissatisfied, even angry with the direction of the country. Yet we voted basically the same people to lead us. Why? I am not speaking of political parties. As a matter of fact, even our founders warned us about party loyalties over 200 years ago. What are WE the PEOPLE doing?
If your student comes home with unsatisfactory grades on their report card, are we concerned? Do we demand better? Do we take away privileges until improvement takes place? Even better, do we oversee the homework and work ethic until grades and attitudes improve? Looking at Frankfort’s and Franklin County’s test scores, I doubt it. What are WE doing?
If the speed limit in our subdivision was 25 miles per hour, would we allow 35, 40 or 50? Would we ask for a speed limit change or would we seek police help in slowing folk down? I suspect we would opt for police help to take better care of our children and the elderly in their comings and goings. Or do WE?
If your husband/wife goes out on you with another, would you continue to allow this? Would you ask that your marriage vows be changed so that this behavior is acceptable or would put your foot down and ask that he/she live up to the marriage vows as spoken? I would hope that the one would ask for forgiveness and the two of them would work hard to save the marriage by the vows exchanged on their wedding day. But do WE?
A few weeks ago, we as a country experienced four college students murdered; another, a man drove his vehicle into an Apple store killing and hurting folk; yet again, a Walmart employee called some of his co-workers into the lounge and shot them. If killing is happening so frequently, should we ask that the laws be changed and/or consequences lightened? Or have WE done that already?
We have laws against the killing of folk, murder if you will. We have a high percentage of folk using abortion, the killing of babies, as birth control. The market offers myriad ways to prevent pregnancy. Why don’t WE use them? Why kill babies once pregnant? Why kill? What are WE doing?
In Genesis chapters 1-11, God gives us His instructions. God created the heavens and the earth and all things therein and tells us to take care of it. For us to think that WE the PEOPLE can control it, control the climate and all things therein is foolishness. We didn’t create it and we cannot control it. Our assignment is to take care of it.
He created us male and female in His image (Gen. 2). God gave them directions about the Garden of Eden, where they were to live and what they could eat. They too soon disobeyed the instructions and consequences were laid upon them (Gen. 3). God told Adam and Eve to multiply and cover the earth.
Now WE the PEOPLE think we can choose what we want to be rather than how God created us. We behave against God’s direction and are now asking Congress to approve our behaviors, even marriage no less. Change the rules, the speed limit, the marriage vows. We are asking doctors to sculpt, refigure our bodies into our design. What are WE doing?
The Supreme Court ruled against the earlier Roe vs Wade opinion claiming it unconstitutional for the federal government to make laws concerning marriage. They, the courts, constitutionally cannot make law, just opinions. The Court sent the issue to the states where constitutionally it belongs. WE the PEOPLE of KY had the constitutional right and the opportunity to claim the issue of abortion, to construct the laws as WE Kentuckians saw fit. What did WE do? We obviously listened to the lies perpetrated by the abortion industry and gave our opportunity, our duty away. Why did WE do this?
If you read the Bible, if you study history, you soon learn that God is indeed in control! If we listen to Him and adhere to His directions we are a happy and prosperous people. If we do not, we will suffer the same as those people, cultures, countries have in the past. Our country was set up by God-fearing people. They depended on God to get them here and to help them survive and then thrive. It is now our turn, our duty, to return to the laws of God and our Founders. Let’s do this for our children and grandchildren. The Christians and their pastors MUST LEAD!
Phyllis Vincent, of Frankfort, is a member of Salt and Light, a national Christian group that advocates for biblical principles and values. She can be reached at phyllisvincent@mac.com
