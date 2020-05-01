A few days ago, I could not sleep.
It was about 5:15 in the morning, so I got out of bed and I made a hot cup of tea and I sat in my sunroom, which is my normal routine in the morning. My sunroom provides me with an almost 360-degree view of the outside world, my neighbors, U.S. 421, the farms in the fields, the factories off in the distance. My sunroom is a kind of a magical place where I can sit and enjoy a cup of hot tea and gather my thoughts for the day.
As I sipped my hot tea and looked out my panoramic view, I could hardly see anything. It was early morning; it was dark; it was overcast; and I pondered what kind of a day would this be.
Then something magical happened: The sun came out. I could see clearly. I could see everything, including a morning dove sitting on her eggs in a nest that she had built at eye level from where I stood.
It is truly amazing how we see things that have always been there but were unseen to us until a light is shone on them. This is exactly what the COVID-19 virus has done for blacks and other people of color.
The COVID-19 virus does not attack by color; it attacks everyone and it reeks the most havoc on those who are least able to take care of themselves — the sick, the frail, the impoverished, the unhealthy, the poor, those with high blood pressure, those with diabetes — those with the least ability to obtain medical assistance. In other words, the black and brown population.
Recent statistics have proven this to be the case. The impact of the COVID-19 virus on black and brown people is substantially greater than the percentage of the overall population. The fact is a greater percentage of this group will die from this deadly virus than the general population.
The inequities in our system — that allow African Americans in urban areas to live without easy and affordable access to healthy food and medical services; that don’t guarantee clean drinking water for residents in all of our counties; that allow our jails, which are overly populated with young black and brown people, to become incubators for this devastatingly deadly disease — these are the deep-rooted causes for the pain and suffering now being inflicted by the COVID-19 virus.
It has been encouraging to hear Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledge long-standing racial inequities in Kentucky. COVID-19 has highlighted this in heartbreaking ways. We applaud the state's plan to increase testing and provide mask and hand sanitizers in predominantly African American neighborhoods in Louisville and Lexington.
This is what the governor and government officials are doing. My question is this — What are YOU doing?
The Focus On Race Relations: Frankfort (FORR) organization is NOT interested in getting back to the old normal. We are planning for a new better and more equitable normal for every citizen in the commonwealth. FORR is planning several dialogue sessions, hopefully this fall, to facilitate open honest face-to-face conversations about race and race-related issues.
FORR’s “Be The Bridge” Committee is planning to expand its sessions with church leaders to assist them in discussing race-related issues with their congregations.
FORR’s Education Committee is partnering with the school systems, the Kentucky Historical Society and the Kentucky Storytelling Association to develop workshop materials that will allow classroom teachers to acquire skill sets that will enable them to foster a welcoming place for all students and to prepare students for diverse workplaces and communities.
FORR's Educational Advisory Committee has partnered with the Kentucky Department of Protection & Advocacy and is in the process of planning a neighborhood meeting to inform parents of school-age kids as to their protected rights in the education system.
FORR's Candidates Forum Committee is looking forward to rescheduling their forum as soon as COVID-19 will allow, because we need to know where those who want to lead us stand on race-related issues. FORR's Community Remembrance Committee is moving its remembrance event for two black men who lost their lives to a mob lynching on our Singing Bridge to June 19, 2021.
Now you know what the governor is doing. Now you know what our governmental agencies are doing. Now you know what the FORR organization is doing. So I ask once again: What are you doing to improve race relations in our community?
It’s time to let the sun shine.
Here are some suggestions: join FORR, join Together Frankfort, join the NAACP.
Ed Powe of Frankfort helped found Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort (FORR). He can be emailed at edpowe@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.