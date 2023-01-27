Imagine, if you will, that you are a busy woman, with more obligations than you can remember signing on for, and you are getting dressed for yet another event. In your haste, you put your fingernail through your last pair of pantyhose. Not a big deal, though it’s 30 degrees outside and the thought of going bare-legged causes you to shiver your timbers! It’s just a quick trip to any one of seven locations here in Frankfort that sells pantyhose. You run in, find your size, grab a pair and you are on your way in 20 minutes or less! Easy Peazy yes?

Now I’d like you to imagine that you are a person of color. Same circumstances, same obligations and same time constraints. You take the quick trip to any one of the seven locations that sells pantyhose. You run in, find your size, and quickly realize that there is a problem. Your choices are as follows: Suntan, Nude, Beige, Taupe or Jet Black. Where’s the Coffee? They used to sell Coffee, and Brown, and Mahogany. Where did they go, and why is Nude, Beige, Suntan and Taupe so … white? Well, the answer is because these colors are made for the tones of white women. Sadly, I am not Suntan, Nude, Beige, Taupe OR Jet Black.

Kristie Powe

