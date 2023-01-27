Imagine, if you will, that you are a busy woman, with more obligations than you can remember signing on for, and you are getting dressed for yet another event. In your haste, you put your fingernail through your last pair of pantyhose. Not a big deal, though it’s 30 degrees outside and the thought of going bare-legged causes you to shiver your timbers! It’s just a quick trip to any one of seven locations here in Frankfort that sells pantyhose. You run in, find your size, grab a pair and you are on your way in 20 minutes or less! Easy Peazy yes?
Now I’d like you to imagine that you are a person of color. Same circumstances, same obligations and same time constraints. You take the quick trip to any one of the seven locations that sells pantyhose. You run in, find your size, and quickly realize that there is a problem. Your choices are as follows: Suntan, Nude, Beige, Taupe or Jet Black. Where’s the Coffee? They used to sell Coffee, and Brown, and Mahogany. Where did they go, and why is Nude, Beige, Suntan and Taupe so … white? Well, the answer is because these colors are made for the tones of white women. Sadly, I am not Suntan, Nude, Beige, Taupe OR Jet Black.
I ventured to ask the manager, Jeff, who was sympathetic to my plight and took it upon himself to see if he could have my color shipped from the warehouse. Only to find out that the warehouse no longer stocks those colors. He too remembers when they carried a line called Brown Sugar, made just for women of color. Though he was apologetic, there was nothing he could offer my cold, bare legs. I then searched the other locations, because surely an entire demographic could not possibly have been eliminated from my hometown, right? Wrong. What I found is that I was completely out of luck.
Though I was disturbed and disappointed by the erasure of an entire demographic, I am most concerned with the responses I have received when voicing this concern. The questions that I have been met with are: Do women still wear pantyhose? Doesn’t Nude work? Why can’t I just get the Black? Well, if women were no longer wearing pantyhose, seven locations in Frankfort would not be selling them in five+ different shades. Nude does work, for white women. I CAN just get Black, but why should I be limited to one color simply because I have brown skin?
As a community, the question we need to be asking is why is there a disparity? Why on Earth would there be more than five different color options for white women, and none other than JET Black or Off Black for women of color? It seems like a minor concern, I understand that. WHO CARES ABOUT PANTYHOSE?? But this really isn’t about pantyhose, now is it? This is the realization that one day, without question or concern, women of color were removed from the planogram and considered irrelevant. Not one word was said. There were no protests, no uproars, not even the smallest discussion was held. We simply stopped mattering. My question to you as a community is: What will be removed next, and what are you willing to do about it?
Kristie Powe works and resides in her hometown of Frankfort, KY. As President of Focus on Race Relations (FORR) she is dedicated to shining a light on the darkness that is racism by having open, honest, face to face conversations about race and race related issues in Frankfort and Franklin County. She can be emailed at kristaferlynne@hotmail.com
It’s already begun with the mostly white Male GOP Ky legislators anti abortionist attempt at forcing women into unwanted pregnancies . They never mention men causing the unwanted pregnancies or anything about them having vasectomies , do they?
