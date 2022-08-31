Just as we are almost done with COVID-19, here comes another potential “pandemic.”
Monkeypox virus is a close cousin of smallpox virus.
Smallpox killed more people throughout history than any other infectious diseases. However, smallpox virus is a uniquely “human virus,” that is, it is not found in other species (except occasionally infections in other non-human primates). This was the Achilles heel for smallpox. In 1796, an English doctor, Edward Jenner, realized that the reason why milkmaids were resistant to smallpox was due to their occupational hazard: cowpox infection. Against all current safety standards, he did an experiment on his gardener’s seven-year-old son. He inoculated scab material — taken from his milkmaid’s cowpox infection — into the boy and challenged him with smallpox two weeks later. The boy survived. This was the birth of “vaccination,” a term coined by Louis Pasteur. Vacca in Latin means cow.
The World Health Organization launched a global vaccination campaign to eradicate smallpox. Smallpox ceased to exist by 1980. Routine smallpox vaccination in the United States has discontinued since 1972. Some US troops were vaccinated during the Second Gulf War: A false believe that Iraq had mass produced smallpox virus as biological weapon.
Back to monkeypox.
Monkeypox is a misnomer. It is not a virus from monkeys. It is from an unknown rodent species in Central Africa. Non-human primates and humans catch the virus by contact occasionally or accidentally. Therefore, the disease is endemic in Central Africa, mainly affecting children, with a 10% case fatality rate. Interestingly, current global outbreaks of monkeypox involve two different strains, and the disease is significantly milder than the endemic strains.
Common signs and symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, and swollen lymph nodes. A rash appears one to four days after the onset of symptoms, followed by painful vesiculopustular lesions. These lesions mature into characteristic “pox,” which contains infectious virus. Of note, current monkeypox infections usually self-resolve, although a few deaths have been reported. There was an unusual distribution of “poxes” in the genital area, and this may be the reason why it first appeared in men-having-sex-with-men (MSM) population. However, the virus can be spread by droplets, as the virus is detected in saliva, and the virus is resistant on inanimate surfaces. Therefore, transmission can occur by close contact with infected person, or by contact with contaminated surfaces, particularly if there are skin abrasions. Spread of monkeypox in schools is a concern in this regard.
Treatment of monkeypox include antiviral drugs, and “post-exposure” vaccination. For protection against monkeypox infection, current authorized vaccine (JYNNEOS) uses a modified vaccinia virus that produces monkeypox virus antigens. Of note, the vaccine was original developed for endemic regions in Central Africa and was produced in a small scale. Therefore, the supply is unable to satisfy the current needs.
We do not need to panic at this moment though. Hygienic practices, such as hand washing, avoiding close contact with infected persons, and frequent disinfection, etc., would be sufficient. Although isolation is not mandatory at this time, persons infected should not be in close contact with others, and to cover up the lesions to prevent shedding of viruses. In addition, for individuals who had smallpox vaccination in the past, it is believed that it offers some protection against monkeypox.
As the adage says, “hope for the best and be prepared for the worst,” our state government should make testing more available, stock up vaccines and antivirals, and beef up contingency plans.
Let us hope this monkeypox virus does not evolve into a more contagious or more virulent virus.
Alexander Lai, Ph.D. is an associate professor of biology, School of STEM, Kentucky State University. He is a virologist and his research interests include emerging viruses, virus evolution and vaccine development. He can be emailed at Alexander.Lai@kysu.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.