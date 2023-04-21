Problems mount in Kentucky. Poverty, educational achievement, assault weapons blowing up children in schools, poor Kentuckians losing their Medicaid (an estimated 15 million across the nation), including dental, hearing and vision care, flooding and tornadoes, insufficient numbers of affordable housing, are just a few of the issues that should demand attention from our representatives in Congress. Our Rep. James Comer is in Washington, D.C., ostensibly to help our district. What is he doing to help us, other than appearing eight times recently on Fox News? Let’s review.
Attacking Beau Biden
Comer recently implied that Beau Biden, the president’s son who died of cancer after having served in Iraq, was involved in a crime of some sort. “This U.S. attorney had … an opportunity to go after the Bidens years ago. In fact, it was Beau Biden, the president’s other son, that was involved in some campaign donations from a person that got indicted as well,” Comer told Lou Dobbs. “But, you know, nothing ever happened.” Joe McCarthy would have been appalled.
Identified being 'woke' as the cause of bank’s collapse
We all know Silicon Valley Bank sent our banking system into a tailspin a few weeks ago. According to the Atlantic, SVB Bank failed “because it made some bad business bets. It invested deposits in long-term assets such as treasury bonds. As the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, those investments lost value while simultaneously squeezing many of the depositors. The result was a bank run …” Rather than investigating this serious issue, Comer attributed the bank failure to SVB being too “woke.” He called SVB “one of the most woke banks in the U.S.,” echoing a GOP talking point. "We see now coming out they were one of the most woke banks in their quest for the ESG-type policy and investing," Comer said, referring to environmental, social and governance policies. "This could be a trend and there are consequences for bad Democrat policy …”
It should be remembered that Comer voted to weaken banking regulations back in 2018. He voted for S. 2155, which axed regulatory requirements for regional banks such as SVB and was signed by President Donald Trump. This eliminated the requirement for stress testing. Yet he shows little understanding of his role in SVB’s collapse.
Stopped the investigation into Trump’s finances
Trump’s finances are a hot mess. Comer is Chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee which, prior to Comer taking over as chair, was investigating Trump’s financial shenanigans, including looking into whether he profited improperly from the presidency. Yet, once Comer became the chair, the committee decided to drop the investigation. Not only that, Comer dropped a separate inquiry into the business dealings of Jared Kushner, the former president’s son-in-law. Kushner had received a $2 billion investment from the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund six months after Trump’s term ended. According to a New York Times report of March 21, Comer “had no interest in the former president’s finances” while also indicating that investigating Kushner would be “politically unsustainable.”
Focusing on Hunter Biden and his laptop
Comer’s focus is on Hunter Biden and a laptop he dropped off at a repair shop. Conspiracy theories about the contents of the laptop have been debunked, according to Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin’s column of March 14. Yet Comer, who knows a thing or two about computer servers, persists in pursuing these conspiracy theories.
Attacking a New York City prosecutor for actions taken by a grand jury
The Lexington Herald Leader on April 1 quoted Comer as saying the Trump indictments for crimes associated with paying a porn star named Stormy Daniels to be quiet in the weeks prior to the 2016 election as a “political stunt.” He along with Rep. Jim Jordan have demanded information about the grand jury’s investigation and indictment. Both Comer and Jordan should know that an indictment is an allegation brought by citizens and that their investigation and deliberations are secret. The former president will have every opportunity to defend himself at trial and will no doubt be accorded due process. To have congressional committees investigate an individual grand jury and attempt to pierce its secrecy is unheard of and illegal. As Leslie Dubeck, general counsel for the Manhattan DA’s office wrote to Comer, Jordan and Bryan Steil, “secrecy [of the grand jury] is critical to protecting the privacy of the target of any criminal investigation as well as the integrity of the independent grand jury’s proceedings.” Comer and Jordan need to let the process work rather than attacking our criminal justice system.
Back here in Kentucky our problems are being ignored. Is it too much to ask Comer in his role of chair of an important committee to investigate things that matter to us? How about all those Kentuckians losing vision, dental, and health coverage through Medicaid? Isn’t that worth your committee’s time and your attention?
