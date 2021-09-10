Life is short. The best we can do, is the best we can do. If we are doing our best, then what more can we expect from ourselves and others? Most people are doing the best they can with the information and abilities they have.
There are some things we can change and some things we can’t. Learning to adjust or adapt with what we have and who we are often takes some time and effort. We are all born some place to someone. Some of us are raised with less than others and some of us are raised with more than others. Many have a lot to overcome to merely survive in life while others seem to have it easy.
Academics appear to come easier for some people while others have to study diligently just to make a passing grade. Some are lucky in life while others don’t seem so lucky.
One of my dear friends is a multi-millionaire. He has a great house, wife and business galore. In the last few years a young son was killed in a car wreck. A daughter was killed in a wreck and another died from natural causes. Many who don’t know the tragedies and heartache that he has experienced assume that his life is great and free from pain. I know he would trade everything he has to have his children back with him. He continues to get up in the morning. He is still involved in his business, cares for his wife and cherishes his one remaining daughter. However, life is not as it may seem to some.
Another dear friend has prospered with a large family and a successful business. His life looks good until you get to know him better. One of his sons committed suicide in front of him a couple of years ago. Another son recently died in an accident. Within weeks of his son’s accident, a grandson was killed in a car wreck. His pain is great. He goes through the motions day by day trusting God with his life and remaining children. It is difficult to understand why his family has suffered so much in recent days. Tears flow when he begins to talk about what his family has suffered.
Life is not so easy to figure out. We think we have the answers and then later in life realize we don’t know much at all. We thought we had life all figured out when we were very young but throughout the years life throws things at us that we can’t possibly see coming.
Today, let’s all consider others. Be kind to our neighbors, acquaintances and people we meet along the way. A lot of people are hurting from disease, death, unemployment, life’s tragedies and more. Don’t judge people by their appearances or their mistakes. Life is not only filled with good, but often pain that most never see.
What life seems to be and what life actually is are rarely the same.
Glenn Mollette, of Newburgh, Indiana, is a graduate of numerous schools including Georgetown College, Southern and Lexington Seminaries in Kentucky. He can be emailed at GMollette@aol.com
