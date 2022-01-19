Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part series regarding questions that should be raised of the Kentucky State University administration.
Kentucky State University suffers from several issues including overt racism, terrible regents, and self-centered leaders among others. Many of its problems are systemic. Many are recent. Either way, serious changes are needed, but not only in terms of operations but also regarding perceptions.
The financial issues at KSU are terrible, but not new. For anyone to think that the previous year-end debt had not been carried forward well before 2019 is ludicrous. That is a common business practice that entities hope to solve at some point. According to a source who incurred debt on behalf of the university in 2015, that person was called by the vendor in 2017 inquiring about payment for that invoice. The reputation for slowly paying debtors did not just begin under the recently ousted President but was widely known. Anyone claiming they left KSU debt-free is deceiving the public.
Anyone can present a balanced budget in April, KSU’s due date for budget approvals. Budgets are projections based on revenues and expenses, which can either be hit or miss. Anyone can present a surplus if they project that they will have more revenues than expenses. KSU and any other institution which have an approximate two-month gap between budget approval and the end of the fiscal year (June 30) cannot logically add an actual loss or gain to a projection in April. Actuals tell the real story. Until the former Chief Financial Officer is called before the Kentucky Legislature, no one who was not working in the Finance Department can truly explain what happened.
The Board of Regents should have asked the questions many of us asked.
• How are you paying exorbitant salaries with a small enrollment?
• Where are you getting money to build structures and a new football field?
• Why are some people the highest paid in the country for their positions, especially since they have not produced to the level of their peers?
• Why are KSU’s updated salaries the only ones missing from the Kentucky Transparency website?
• What gifts are given to, or expenses being incurred by the Board of Regents?
• How much is the Board paying the President to be the Board Secretary?
• Why is the Board giving the President a housing allowance when it has given him a residence?
• Being that the President pastors a church in Las Vegas, how much of those frequent trips on the University’s dime are institution-related? How many students are enrolled from Vegas?
• How did any of the other trips on the travel card benefit KSU?
These are just some of the questions which the Board should have asked publicly to show that it was engaged and competent enough to be accountable for the well-being of KSU. Dr. Farris claimed that they asked the administration for certain financial reports on one hand while earlier claiming that they did not know about the reports they needed exhibited dishonesty at the highest level. Claiming that they did not receive particular reports they requested while granting the president a bonus and a contract extension within weeks of asking him to resign showed mismanagement, incompetence, and failure of fiduciary duty. Being the only Kentucky public university board chair and board to have dedicated offices on campus causes many to question Farris’ claim that the Board is not involved in daily operations and the misuse of campus resources as space is a commodity. Many, which includes KSU family members, Commonwealth citizens, and politicians, question the rationale of them remaining in office. I have yet to talk with anyone who does not think this Board should be disbanded.
Lacy L. Rice Jr. is a 1994 graduate of Kentucky State University who leads the advocacy group The Thorobred Stables. He is the Executive Director of Rice FAME Group, a Kentucky minority-owned and veteran-owned nonprofit. He can be emailed at lacyrice2@yahoo.com
