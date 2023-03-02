The Congressman of the grotesquely shaped 1st Congressional District of Kentucky, including Frankfort, has been Chair of the House Oversight Committee now for almost two months. What’s he been up to? How is he representing our interests?
We are a poor state with significant needs for better health care, cleaner air and water, a stronger economy featuring good jobs that will support a family, relief from flooding and tornadic events exacerbated by climate change, and more and younger workers to counter our aging population, among other issues. You would assume that James Comer is using his powerful position to investigate these important issues, right? No, you would be wrong.
First, who is on this committee with Comer, who can be presumed to have approved the makeup of his committee? We need to trust the integrity and wisdom of these committee members if they are going to be engaged in oversight. Let’s see about the integrity and wisdom of some of these folks. Paul Gosar of Arizona is an election denier who was deeply involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He has been linked to white supremacists. He is so far beyond the pale that he had his committee assignments stripped during the last Congress after tweeting a photoshopped video of a violent anime showing him killing a colleague, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He has retweeted QAnon conspiracy theories. His siblings opposed his election.
Then there’s Andy Biggs of Arizona. The most important thing to know about him is that he helped plan the Jan. 6 event that culminated in the insurrection according to Ali Alexander, a lead organizer of the “Stop the Steal” movement. His own brothers, William and Daniel Biggs of Tucson, have said that Andy Biggs is “at least partially to blame” for the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as an aide for Mark Meadows, testified she personally heard that Biggs had requested a pardon in the last days of the Trump administration for his role in the insurrection. He also filed articles of impeachment in the last Congress against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and announced in February that he is going to do so again.
You don’t want to overlook Lauren Boebert, the gun-toting Congresswoman from Colorado. She most recently condemned the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” informally known as the Black National Anthem, at this year’s Super Bowl. She called it “woke” and “divisive.” She has said that fellow Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is a terrorist, is “black hearted and evil” and is part of the “Jihad Squad” along with Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. She was recently seen screaming at President Joe Biden as he attempted to speak to the nation about the State of the Union. Recently at a church in Dallas, Boebert publicly expressed the hope that Biden’s “days be few.”
No committee of this stature would be without the likes of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Like the others, she is an election denier. She blamed the white supremacist attacks in Charlottesville on Barack Obama. She has long been a follower of QAnon. She showed support for “Pizzagate” that alleged that some Democratic Party members, including Hilary Clinton, were running a human-trafficking and pedophilia ring out of a basement of a D.C. pizza restaurant. She blamed the 2018 Camp Fire wildfire in California on a space laser controlled by a prominent Jewish banking family. She suggested that the Obama administration used its MS-13 “henchmen” to kill John F. Kennedy Jr. She has called several school shootings “false flag” operations. She has used racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim language. She has expressed support on social media for the executions of Nancy Pelosi and FBI agents. Recently she tweeted, “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this.” Perhaps Comer can remind her that we fought the Civil War over whether states could secede from the Union and that she took an oath to “… support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
Scott Perry of Pennsylvania is another member of Comer’s committee. He too sought a pardon from President Donald Trump after being an architect in the effort to have Trump’s DOJ announce “investigations” that would sow doubt about the 2020 election results. He downplayed the severity of Puerto Rico’s hurricane damage, refused to condemn QAnon, blasted the coronavirus vaccine, and spread the theory that ISIS was responsible for the Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people in 2017.
Annie Paulina Luna, a George Santos wannabe, the newly elected congresswoman from Florida, has hit the ground running with questions about her shape shifting background. Her friends have said that she has stated that she was Middle Eastern, Jewish and Eastern European. (Her grandfather fought for the Nazis.) She now identifies as Hispanic, although when she registered to vote for the first time she did so as “White, not of Hispanic origin.” She was known in the past by her given last name of Mayerhofer but changed that to Luna to “honor her mother’s family.” She is a member of the House “Freedom Caucus.” I am certain she will have an important role in seeking the truth.
Those are a few GOP members of the Comer’s “oversight” committee that presumably will get to the truth of a variety of topics that have drawn their attention. What is this curious group of people going to be investigating? We will have to wait until later to see what they are up to, but for now let us know this committee had a great start at their first meeting. They were seeking to prove that Twitter had an anti-conservative bias. This effort backfired when one witness testified that it was the Trump administration that successfully requested Twitter to remove a Chrissy Teigen tweet that insulted Trump. Can’t wait to find out what these folks find out about Hunter Biden’s laptop.
What’s any of this have to do with Kentucky’s considerable problems? Perhaps Comer can educate us.
Ernie Lewis is a Frankfort resident. He can be reached at ernie.lewis@gmail.com.
