Most of us witnessed with horror the passage of anti-transgender bill Senate Bill 150 by legislators who ignored overwhelming opposition. Since Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to veto it, our only recourse is to convince legislators not to override that veto.

If you’re dubious, hear me out: We’ve left critical info out of the conversation, namely the growing evidence that Gender Dysphoria (GD) has a basis in biology. Skeptical that would work? Well, research shows that when people understand this, their support for trans people increases.

Kimberly Kennedy

