When I was in the ninth grade I lived in Oklahoma and, like everyone in my grade, I took Oklahoma history. It was required.
We learned about the Five Civilized Tribes and the Trail of Tears. We learned that Boomer Sooner was more than the University of Oklahoma’s fight song. We learned about the great land rush and about statehood in 1907.
But we never learned about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre when a white mob attacked what at the time was considered the wealthiest Black community in the United States, destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses and killed as many as 300 people. There was no mention of it in our textbook or in our classroom.
I am a native Texan. I can tell you all about the Battle of the Alamo and the brave heroes who died there fighting the Mexican army — Jim Bowie, Davy Crockett and William Travis, to name a few. I know that in its history Texas was under six flags. There’s a theme park near Dallas that’s underscored that fact for 60 years.
But it’s not nearly as widely known that a core reason for the Texas Revolution against Mexico was to protect slavery. Mexico outlawed slavery in 1829 and slave-owning Texans didn’t like that. So that makes Texas the only state to have fought two wars over slavery.
I went to Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and had my first job there. But in all of the years I lived in Waco, I never heard about the lynching of 17-year-old Jesse Washington by a white mob in 1916 — a lynching that drew a crowd of more than 10,000 spectators, including city officials and police.
Before I moved to Kentucky, I worked in Jacksonville, Florida, where in 1960 a group of 200 white Klansmen armed themselves with baseball bats and ax handles and beat civil rights activists at a sit-in at a whites-only Woolworth’s lunch counter. All the while I lived in Florida, nobody mentioned Ax Handle Saturday.
My kids graduated from high school in Kentucky and got a top-rated education. But they didn’t hear about the 1919 race riot in Corbin, home of Colonel Harlan Sanders Fried Chicken, where an armed white mob went door-to-door rounding up more than 200 Blacks, then herded them onto box cars and literally ran them out of town on a rail. Nor did they learn that the Singing Bridge in the capital of our commonwealth was the site of two lynchings.
We have all heard the aphorism, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” But how can we remember the past if it’s never taught or even mentioned?
Now politicians, like my hometown’s state Rep. Joe Fischer, R-Fort Thomas, are clamoring about how critical race theory distorts American history. They want any mention of it banned in our schools.
But I wonder if omitting the dark truths of American history is actually what they want to perpetuate. Can’t they realize that without fully knowing our history we indeed may be condemned to repeat its dark passages?
Kerry Duke is a retired journalist who resides in Fort Thomas and former editorial page editor of The Kentucky Post. He can be emailed at kkduke49@yahoo.com
