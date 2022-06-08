The United Nations, The World Health Organization, The World Economic Forum, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation, The World Bank, The International Money Fund, The Federal Reserve, the government leaders of myriad countries, and the list of powerful elites goes on and on — dished out money like it was sand during the COVID-19 lockdowns, after the lockdowns, and the deceptive money continues to flow.
Where is their money tree? In the taxpayers’ backyard — that’s where. And soon the tree will be barren. A system cannot keep putting out when nothing is going back in — that’s logic.
Was the pandemic money meant to be a bribe for a power grab for the impending Great Reset (aka New World Order)? Meant to silence mainstream media and the fact-checkers? Meant to silence the medical community? Meant to silence and control the public educational systems with ongoing lockdowns in exchange for funding? Meant to control and collapse the global economies to move toward a one world government? Did Anthony Fauci threaten to deny funding for scientists if they spoke out about alternative coronavirus information and treatments? It depends upon who you ask and who is doing the talking.
What are the consequences for civil liberties when payoffs and propaganda rule? When it becomes “hush money” freedom of speech suffers because censorship is then used to promote fear and silence truth. And those in power around the world cry “misinformation” and “disinformation” to silence other voices and viewpoints. It’s an old communism tactic.
“I see in the near future a crisis approaching that unnerves me and causes me to tremble for the safety of my country... corporations have been enthroned and an era of corruption in high places will follow, and the money power of the country will endeavor to prolong its reign by working upon the prejudices of the people until all wealth is aggregated in a few hands and the Republic is destroyed." — Abraham Lincoln
What Honest Abe, the 16th President of the U.S. predicted is happening around the globe. How did he know? How did we not know?
Whenever there’s big money, there’s big fraud by both private and nonprofit sectors. “Pandemic, Inc.: Chasing the Capitalists and Thieves Who Got Rich While We Got Sick” a 2022 book by J. David McSwane and published by Simon & Schuster. Investigative reporter J. David McSwane reveals how traders, contractors, and healthcare companies used one of the darkest moments in American history to fill their pockets. Determined to uncover how this was possible, McSwane spent over a year on private jets and in secret warehouses, traveling from California to Chicago to Washington, D.C., to interview both the most treacherous of profiteers and the victims of their crimes.
How long will the Joe Biden administration print so-called pandemic money to control and collapse the economy? In the US, Biden and the Barack Obama cabal know exactly what they are doing. Bankrupting America is the goal. Leaders of other nations are doing the same. Why? So, the elites (aka despots, totalitarians, megalomaniacs) of the New World Order can take over the reins. “You will own nothing, and you will be happy,” proclaims Klaus Schwab, Founder of the World Economic Forum. My interpretation: Citizens will own nothing and elites will own everything.
Biden’s ruse is spend, spend, spend while manipulating citizens: “The FY23 President’s Budget includes a historic $88.2 billion request for mandatory funding, available over five years, across the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Department of State, and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to prepare for future biological threats in support of objectives within U.S. national and global biodefense and pandemic preparedness strategies and plans. This investment will fund transformative improvements in our capabilities to prevent, detect, and respond to emerging biological catastrophes. If we want to create a world free of pandemics and other biological catastrophes, the time to act is now.” Visit www.whitehouse.gov.
Owning money is owning power and the opportunity to misuse power to control the masses. The elites are counting on individuals to be so wrapped up in their daily lives — that they ignore the global takeover of our freedoms — or they label us as conspiracy theorists. Darkness can masquerade as light and these megalomaniacs will stop at nothing to own us.
And there are freedom-loving citizens that cannot be silenced or bought with pandemic money.
Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is child therapist, early reading advocate, picture book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. She lives in the tri-state area of Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. She can be emailed at melissamartincounselor@live.com
