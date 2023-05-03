Knocking on doors is as American as apple pie. Politicians, sales persons, clergy, girl scouts, federal census workers, and the list goes on of persons and professions who have depended on knocking on doors.  

When I was a child, I sold Grit newspapers. I needed to knock on a lot of doors to sell 20 papers which made me a cool $1. Serving churches for years I have probably knocked on over a thousand plus doors to invite people to church. I’m so glad no one shot me.

Glenn Mollette

