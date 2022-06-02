As the German Lutheran pastor, Martin Niemoller, once put it after World War II: “First they came for the Communists and I did not speak out because I was not a Communist. Then they came for the socialists and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak out for me.”
And perhaps now, might someone say (after we arrive at where it is we may all presently be headed): “First they came for a woman’s half-century universal, Constitutional right to bodily autonomy and privacy, but I was not a woman and I did not speak out. Then they came for the right of gay and lesbian couples to marry, but I was a straight white male and I did not speak out. Then they came for the rights of the entire LGTBQ community and again, I was none of these things, and I did not speak out.
Then they came for the right of “interracial” couples to marry, but my children and I were already married and I did not speak out. And then they came for African Americans, Hispanics, Latinos (no, I won’t say Latinx) and Muslims and (recent) immigrants, and again, because I was none of these I did not speak out. And then they came for Medicaid and Medicare, but t I was not old or poor and I did not speak out. And then they came for voting rights and Democrats, but I was a registered Independent and I had no interest in politics, so I did not speak out. Then they came for the books, the libraries, the free press, the teachers. But I was not a teacher, or a journalist or writer, and I did not speak out.”
Finally, they came for my adult daughter, charging her with a Class A misdemeanor crime for buying a contraceptive. And at last, they came for me, a straight, white Christian male, with accusations that I was just a CINO (Christian In Name Only) who resisted publicly reciting a Pledge of Alliance to the “Red, (mostly) WHITE, and Blue” Christian Flag, or singing “Onward Christian Soldiers (marching as to war)” outside of my church. Of course, my real crime was having become (far too late in the morning) “woke” to the injustice visited on of all of the above.
But by then then there was no one left who could speak up or out for me or mine.
Henry G. Marks, of Frankfort, is a retired state employee. He can be emailed at henrygmarks@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
“They” sure do crow a lot about being the party of “liberty” and “freedom” while their actions to restrict and control the most personal aspects of our lives belie those false principles. It is cult behavior, pure and simple.
Well said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.