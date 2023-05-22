In May 2020, my city came alive in unity and in pain asking, once again, to be heard. Sparked by the unjust murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, hundreds of Louisville residents gathered in peaceful demonstrations to protest police violence against Black people. In our collective frustration, we banded together on streets and sidewalks for months to demand change. Instead, we were met with the very violence we were protesting.

Petia Edison

I attended many of the demonstrations that summer to protect and support my community. I thought of my daughters and their generation’s futures. I wanted to be there to make sure that everyone was safe. Each day, LMPD responded with military-type force and intimidation, terrorizing peaceful protestors. 

