I am in total agreement with Donna Hecker’s suggestions regarding her imaginary scenario to consider: “the city has a piece of land it would like to sell,” where she successfully makes a process argument about how a commissioner should handle this sort of pertinent information in a closed session of that official body (“Guest columnist: ‘Duty demands honesty, integrity and commitment,’” March 10.
Although she never identifies it as such, her piece is apparently intended to be an analogy of former Commissioner Kyle Thompson’s private text message to his business associate regarding his intention to vote against Lynn Aubrey for police chief.
While some of the particulars are similar in a perfect world, I respectfully disagree that these two distinct situations are analogous, especially in our flawed society. In our real world, when decisive social factors such as sex or race are involved, everything changes and all bets are off. That is when logic and reason are replaced by emotion that drives the narrative. That is exactly what is happening here.
Because this involves the female officer’s alleged sexual misconduct, it has been removed from the realm of process, and has taken on the air of a dog and pony show.
Hecker continues, “If this was an official, albeit closed meeting, it’s still a meeting of record and presumably the discussion is being documented. If a commissioner was in attendance, he/she was there in an official capacity and any communications he/she made during the meeting were subject to be included in the official record. If the commissioner had a concern about the prospective buyer, didn’t he/she have a duty to share that concern with the people who could act on it, i.e. his/her fellow commissioners?”
I question her proffer that an official, closed session meeting of the Board of Commissioners is the same thing as a closed employment interview of candidates for police chief. It was conducted by a three-person panel, where open discussion of this type of sensitive material is NOT essential or even common. Different rules apply with these sensitive matters, and it was the prerogative of Thompson whether or not to reveal it to others on the committee, much less the BoC. He chose not to.
Fact: If Thompson had wanted to destroy Aubrey he would’ve shared it with his fellow commissioners as Hecker suggests, but apparently that was not his intent.
Fact: If Ruthie Hall had not stolen his text message and submitted it to the city solicitor, who then disseminated it widely, nobody would’ve been the wiser. But that’s not what happened here, is it? Whose fault is that?
This is not being handled as a simple case of a commissioner not revealing critical information about a candidate to the other commissioners. It is more about the salacious content of his text, which is described as misogynistic and derogatory lies. His detractors strongly question the veracity of his comments of the text, so truth matters.
Case in point, “the city commissioner is accused of sending a derogatory text message about…Aubrey…(a) candidate for police chief, in December. Hall…reported the message to city officials, submitted a sworn affidavit to the text’s content — which accuses Aubrey of engaging in sexual activities with officers she would supervise.”
Aubrey’s attorney attacked Thompson’s so-called derogatory comments, “Kyle Thompson’s court action is meritless — it is full of lies, half-truths and misinformation, as were the text messages he sent during the interview process. The fact that he has not yet been removed from the city commission is appalling.” Whether or not a comment is “derogatory” depends entirely upon its accuracy. Thompson’s jury trial will help establish this.
Hecker poses the question, “Does it matter if the commissioner was male and the target female? Or vice versa? No.”
Of course, it matters, as in our imperfect world, if that candidate had been a man, none of this would be going on.
In the real world, if an employee has an inner-office liaison with a fellow employee, regardless of the sex of the two or more participants, and then one of them becomes the other’s supervisor it can create a toxic work environment. This is office management 101 and just common sense.
Jim Daniel is a lifelong Frankfort resident and retired Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection enforcement agent. His email address is daniel249745@bellsouth.net.
