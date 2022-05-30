This request initiated by Buffalo Trace (BT), a Sazerac Company, is likely the most important planning and zoning consideration any of us will ever see in our lifetime. The local history books will record the actions of every board member, commissioner and member of the Fiscal Court. Which side of history will you be on?
BT has focused on one area in Franklin County — Peaks Mill, the home of Elkhorn Creek. First, they applied for a zone change from agricultural and rural residential to industrial however, they pulled that request after so many residents objected. Then they decided, we won’t call it industrial anymore, we will just change the ordinance and request a conditional use for our warehouses with the Zoning Board of Adjustments, much easier process.
There are plenty of other areas in Franklin County without all the risks to our natural environment and damage to a massive amount of homes. This request to change the ordinance should be denied and force them to request a zone change in an area that makes sense.
These big box warehouses are industrial. BT wants to convince you otherwise, but it is not a farm product. The contents and the barrels are manufactured, not grown or raised. Even the title of what they do is a distillery industry. This is the main reason BT needs a zone change, not a conditional use permit.
The distillery industry has no business this close to densely populated neighborhoods or national treasures like the Elkhorn Creek. The reason we have industrial zones is to protect homes and their occupants from harmful noise, large trucks and chemical by products like whiskey fungus. There hasn’t been in depth studies on the whiskey fungus to tell if it has health issues, but we are breathing the same air that is producing a tar-like fungus that you cannot wash off with a garden hose.
Until scientific studies are proven, shouldn’t we avoid placing these warehouses close to schools and densely populated neighborhoods. Do you want to be on the side of history that contributed to a major health issue?
Do you want to be on the side of history that caused all the gummy black fungus to cover the large lot homes in Peaks Mill and all the homes in Arnold Ridge and Indian Hills subdivisions? Once these monstrous structures are in place, it’s too late to do anything but move and when you decide you have had enough, your house won’t sell for what it could have before the whiskey warehouses built next to you.
Yes, we have dealt with the black fungus for years, but it has never been this bad after construction of eight or more warehouses. Just think how bad it will be with many more warehouses being constructed in Peaks Mill. I used to pressure wash once a year and now after two to three months it needs it again. BT has ignored this major problem and has not offered to help residents clean their homes or install a thermal oxidizer filtering system like many industries do.
Do you want to be on the side of history that caused the fish kill in Elkhorn Creek? If whiskey warehouses are built in Peaks Mill, it’s only a matter of time. BT says they build containment berms around the warehouses. What happens in a tornado? You know we are prone to tornadoes in this area.
BT has not completed a geological study of the Peaks Mill area. There are many underground paths for their spilled product to migrate to the Elkhorn Creek. Elkhorn Creek is a national treasure located in our back yard and it is time we distinguish Elkhorn Creek and its tributaries as off limits to industries that could prove harmful to this treasure.
Joe Sanderson is a lifelong resident of Franklin County and former Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commissioner. He can be emailed at joesanderson61@yahoo.com
