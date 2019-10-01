Recently I went to a presentation on community solar energy by a speaker from North Carolina State University who has received funds for consulting with co-ops and municipal electrical utilities in the Southeast. He had spoken with Frankfort Plant Board General Manager Gary Zheng earlier in the day. This presentation brought to mind something I have thought about many times over the past few years.
Though usually what is best for the Frankfort Plant Board (FPB) is also best for the citizens of Frankfort, that is not always the case.
For example, we are experiencing a moderate drought right now. It was suggested to FPB that it might ask the public to voluntarily reduce watering their yards during the heat of the day, and instead water before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. to avoid excess evaporation. This would be in the best interest of the citizens, but it would reduce water sales and therefore income for FPB.
Similarly, home and business energy audits would benefit Frankfort citizens but would reduce energy sales and profit to FPB. And community solar with net metering might fall in the same category. It might reduce electricity sales and profits for FPB, but it could benefit the people of Franklin County.
A similar situation exists between the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA) and FPB. What might be best for KyMEA is not necessarily best for FPB (or the citizens of Frankfort).
That is why a strong FPB Board of Directors is so important. The FPB board should represent the best interests of all the citizens of Frankfort, even if it is against the wishes of FPB staff. That is a very important role.
Too many times in the past the FPB board has rubber stamped the plans of the FPB staff without fully understanding the issues and ramifications. That is why we ended up with an expensive and flawed FPB headquarters building, head-end facilities too close to the property line, and a very flawed and costly KyMEA contract.
For this reason I ask the Frankfort Board of Commissioners to place Walt Baldwin and Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen back on the FPB board. For the last four years they have demonstrated an excellent understanding of both the issues at hand, as well as their proper role of representing all Frankfort citizens. Frankfort will suffer from their absence, and will benefit from their reappointments.
Richard Rosen lives in Frankfort and is married to Frankfort Plant Board Chair Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen. He can be reached at rrosen567@gmail.com.