“Kentucky Kernel editor-in-chief and reporter William Wright appeals the University of Kentucky’s denial of his request ‘to obtain copies of all records detailing the investigation by the University of Kentucky or the Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity of a tenured professor and any allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault, or any other misconduct by [the professor].’
“The university promptly denied Mr. Wright’s request explaining that “all records detailing the . . . investigation from the University’s Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity are unable to be released.”
Thus began the August 2016 Attorney General’s Office open records decision in favor of the public’s right of access to properly redacted copies of the requested investigatory records — one of the last I authored before leaving the office.
The years-long litigation that resulted from that decision culminated in a recent oral argument before the Kentucky Supreme Court and will, in time, result in a final adjudication of the issue presented to the attorney general in 2016.
That issue? Whether privacy interests predicated on various state and federal laws supersede the public’s right to records detailing a public university’s investigation of multiple complaints of sexual assault by a public employee — in these cases, a tenured professor — of his students.
Everything about the appeal and the underlying facts, including the number of actual complaints made against Professor James Harwood, was vague in 2016 and remains vague to this day.
Even the Kentucky Supreme Court justices struggled with the underlying facts at oral argument, including the basic question of how many complaints were leveled against Harwood.
What was clear from the scant records disclosed to The Kernel was that Harwood was permitted to resign under the remarkably generous terms of a separation agreement that allowed him to retain his tenured status, extended his salary and benefits well beyond his employment, and included a confidentiality clause that obligated the university not to disparage him.
Such deals are apparently common in the world of academia, enabling the university to avoid litigation and the professor to quietly depart with no stain on his or her reputation — perhaps to “re-offend” at another university.
But in this case, The Kernel learned of the investigation — in part because Harwood’s victims were deeply outraged by the university’s kid glove treatment of Harwood.
In oral arguments before the Supreme Court on Oct. 23, UK mightily endeavored to obscure the central issue of public agency accountability through public records — which lies at the heart of the open records law — by framing the issue before the court as one of victims’ rights.
And considerable time was devoted to that issue as the university expounded on its statutorily protected privacy rights in its “education records” as students, and their constitutionally protected privacy rights as victims, in the details uncovered in the investigation.
But at a certain level, non-identifying details are important here to verify the depth, thoroughness, and fairness of the university’s investigative inquiry as well as the appropriateness of the “discipline” the university imposed.
Make no mistake.
Reversal of the Court of Appeals’ opinion will open the floodgates to institutional secrecy at the university level that will be regularly exploited under the sanctimonious guise of protecting student privacy.
But whose “privacy” is the University of Kentucky actually protecting?
Frankfort resident Amye Bensenhaver served as an assistant attorney general under six Kentucky attorneys general. Her work focused exclusively on open records and open meetings laws. She can be reached atmissbhaver@gmail.com
There’s that word “ redacted” again. It seem to throw up a red flag to me when a black marker is dragged across words on a paper, making them impossible to read. It’s really psychological because it make you wonder “ what’s under that?” Especially after Billy big boy Barr the US AG blacked out ( redacted ) what many suspect as criminal events in the Mueller report - I’m aware that they theoretically us it as an excuse to “ protect “ for this and that reason -people mentioned ,and modes or techniques used by those enforcing the law . I’ll be first to tell you I know little about law. I suspect that the explanation of “redactions “ would fall in the same category as explaining “ electoral votes “ and how republicans can win presidential elections without a majority of the popular vote as we’ve witnessed in 2016 and before.
