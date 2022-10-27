Since the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, I have been living with constant fear and despair. Amendment 2, if passed, will lead to the exact consequences I and many other doctors fear most for our patients and ourselves: it will prevent physicians from being able to prioritize patients’ wellbeing, prevent women from making decisions about their own bodies and lead to sharp declines in women’s health. At the same time, it will threaten religious freedom.
As a pediatrician in the Louisville community, I spend much of my time educating adolescent patients about reproductive health and preventing pregnancies. But, even with responsible behavior, unplanned events happen. Amendment 2 will permanently prohibit the right to an abortion in any circumstance. If passed, this precedent could easily be used to ban certain types of safe and effective birth control as well. If that happens, will I even be allowed to teach young women about decisions that affect their health?
Reproductive choice is fundamentally a health issue. When providers cannot provide clear and open medical advice out of fear of legal, civil or criminal ramifications and threats, the physician-patient relationship is jeopardized, and patients’ health is placed at risk. The American Academy of Pediatrics recently reaffirmed their longstanding policy supporting adolescents’ right to comprehensive, evidence-based reproductive healthcare services, including abortion. Politicians, lawmakers and judges should not be involved in those intimate, personal and private health decisions.
Many of my patients have had to make difficult decisions to terminate pregnancies. Some have been children as young as 14 who were victims of assault and could not financially and emotionally care for a child. Others have been carriers of deadly genetic diseases such as Tay-Sachs or experienced health complications and would not be able to survive childbirth. If Amendment 2 passes, creating a near total ban on reproductive choice, these women and girls could be forced to put off potentially life-saving treatments and needlessly suffer physical and mental harm.
Most people are familiar with the Hippocratic Oath, “First, do no harm." As a proud member of the Jewish faith, there is another, equally significant oath that informs my moral responsibilities to my patients, the Oath of Maimonides — a medieval Jewish philosopher who many physicians consider the most influential Torah scholar — that I will always act in the best interest of my patients.
Maimonides wrote that one life should not be sacrificed for another; when a pregnant woman cannot give birth and remain physically or mentally healthy, it is not only permitted but morally imperative to end the pregnancy to save her life. Amendment 2 is a violation of Jewish patients’ right to religious freedom that is guaranteed by the US Constitution, while Jewish physicians will have to silence our values and teachings.
As a physician in Kentucky, I am now being forced to make impossible choices that put my professional ethics, my commitment to my patients’ health and even my faith in direct conflict with the law. In the Jewish faith, the principle of Pikuah Nefesh, the belief in the sanctity of life, requires you to break any Jewish law to save a life — especially, as Maimonides tells us, the life of a pregnant woman. But in Kentucky, I could be arrested, put in jail, forced to stop practicing medicine and more, for simply providing options and treatment that is the medical standard of care.
A rabbi friend of mine shared these concerns recently, telling me that complete bans on reproductive choice are in violation of Jewish law and he feared for his congregants and their ability to access the health care they need to live safe, happy, loving and fulfilling lives. That is why so many Jewish organizations, including Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America with both Louisville and Lexington Chapters, the National Council of Jewish Women, and the Religious Center of Reform Judaism, are coming forward to oppose restrictions on reproductive choice.
The Kentucky constitution preserves our right to privacy, self-determination and bodily autonomy. Restrictions on these freedoms are unquestionably dangerous and place my practice, patients and professional ethics at risk. In order to protect personal health choices and ensure they remain between you and your medical provider, according to your individual values, religious beliefs and evidence based medical standards of care, vote NO on Amendment 2.
Dr. Michelle Elisburg is a community pediatrician in the South Louisville area. She is President of the Louisville Hadassah Chapter and a member of the Kentucky Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She can be emailed through Sarah Rothfleisch atsarahrothfleisch@rational360.com
