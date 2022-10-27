Since the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, I have been living with constant fear and despair. Amendment 2, if passed, will lead to the exact consequences I and many other doctors fear most for our patients and ourselves: it will prevent physicians from being able to prioritize patients’ wellbeing, prevent women from making decisions about their own bodies and lead to sharp declines in women’s health. At the same time, it will threaten religious freedom.

As a pediatrician in the Louisville community, I spend much of my time educating adolescent patients about reproductive health and preventing pregnancies. But, even with responsible behavior, unplanned events happen. Amendment 2 will permanently prohibit the right to an abortion in any circumstance. If passed, this precedent could easily be used to ban certain types of safe and effective birth control as well. If that happens, will I even be allowed to teach young women about decisions that affect their health?

Michelle Elisburg

