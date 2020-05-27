There has been lots of emotion regarding “Healthy At Home” and “Healthy At Work.” Protesters are arguing it is their right to do the various activities they did before the pandemic. Skip social distancing, skip wearing masks, go shopping in a crowded store, go swimming, go to church, and more.
If their logic is true then I should be have the right to NOT stop at all stop signs. If I am killed in a car wreck that is my prerogative. Not a logical one but nonetheless my prerogative. Stopping at that octagonal red sign is infringing on my right to arrive at my destination a minute or two sooner.
Maybe I will be late to work and get fired. Maybe I will be late to arrive at the emergency department of the local hospital to be with my loved one whose death is imminent due to an accident or heart failure or stroke. Or maybe I am just always in a hurry. My prerogatives. Not your right to stop me.
But, on the opposite side of that argument should be the fact I might also kill some innocent person when I fail to stop as I exercise my prerogative. That impact might extend to a child who loses a parent or a wife who loses a husband because I exercised my prerogative.
You say the coronavirus is not as dangerous as speeding through a stop sign. I would offer the logic that not very many fatal collisions would occur each day. How many times have you arrived at a stop sign and there are no other cars nearby?
We accept as practical stopping at a stop sign is the “right thing to do." Why do we not accept that observing social distancing and mask rules is the same “right thing to do” to not inflict harm on other innocent persons? Not to inflict harm on other people's families?
You could willfully drive your car into a ravine and that too would be your prerogative. But you still would have an impact on other innocent humans. The rescue workers might be endangered as they try to save your life if you did not die from the crash. Yes, fewer people would be at risk, but in our interconnected world almost everything we do has an impact on others. Or I suppose the rescue workers could simply look at your crumpled car and just walk away.
I know that many will have economic harm due to the circumstances of the pandemic and others will have no harm. But based on income inequality the rich are likely to have less impact.
Based on income inequality many will lose their health insurance. Many never had health insurance. Many have no sick leave. Many are losing their meager temporary “hero” bonuses.
Once the “official rule” is employees must return to work then they will also have no unemployment payments if they fail to return. Their failure to return may be due to fear, their older age, lack of child care or taking care of an elderly relative as they recover from the coronavirus, but the lack of a paycheck will be the same.
By some estimates Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, earns (from all sources) an estimated $3,182 per SECOND. Wait, let that sink. Another estimate is the average Amazon employee earns $28,466 per year. That means Bezos earns the same amount each average employee earns for the year in just under 9 seconds. Now, let that sink in for a moment.
If Bezos had true empathy he would make a genuine effort to help the 750,000 employees, many part time with no benefits and crushing work rules. But I dare say it would have a negative impact on his net worth and probably the stock price of Amazon.
It seems capitalism is driving what is important without much empathy toward humans. CEOs want stock prices higher. Consumers want cheap and plentiful goods and services. All without regard to the employees at the low end of the supply chain and the impact on their lives.
Many humans, in this age of social media, seem to have exaggerated selfishness. Skip the masks, go back to work, go shopping, or whatever I want. If others die or become seriously ill — sorry about their bad luck. But maybe selfishness is all they feel that is left in their lives. Nobody else cares about them — or at least the people above them in our capitalistic world.
If I decide to stop at every stop sign you don't have to thank me. That too is my prerogative — and your good luck.
Mark Strickland, of Frankfort, is a software developer and amateur photographer. He can be reached at MarkStricklandMail@gmail.com.
