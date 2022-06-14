Companion Place is the road to the new animal shelter from Flynn Avenue. Although it is owned by the city, used extensively by city vehicles, and will be used by citizens of Frankfort to visit the animal shelter located on property also city owned, The City of Frankfort is refusing to pay any of the construction costs for the road.
In addition, demands made upon the humane society for road design and related utilities increased the cost of Companion Place from $185,000 to $350,000. The Franklin County Humane Society was told in a memo the current road was sufficient for city needs but “insufficient and/or unsafe for the needs of the proposed development. As such, the responsibility to make the necessary improvements falls solely on the Humane Society” and that “the City of Frankfort Public Works Department has no intention of improving this access road or building a new one.”
But Public Works would happily use the new road after the humane society built and paid for it!
Frankfort Plant Board viewed things differently. FPB didn’t need a new road either, but when the humane society requested $50,000 from them as a share of Companion Place leading into their property, they quickly agreed and even considered it to be a value compared to paying for the entire road portion themselves.
The humane society has quietly negotiated with the city for a year on this issue. Initially, we were told by the mayor and city manager (two of them) that the city had some responsibility to share the cost of access road construction. Although the humane society board still feels they should pay the entire remaining cost, we offered a compromise to pay half ($150,000) if they would match it. As of this writing that also has been refused.
The humane society has also encountered numerous problems and additional expense with the shelter site itself. While we love the location and the ability to utilize the site, issues such as extensive rock removal, unsuitable soil removal, and extensive utility installation and fees have added $275,000 to date to our construction contract. Taken together with the access road cost, $625,000 has been added to the contract and total infrastructure costs alone exceed $1 million.
In essence, the entire prior city commitment of $1 million toward the project could be viewed as going toward infrastructure investment into their own property without a dime being spent on the new shelter facility itself!
We can point to many community projects the city has happily agreed to with 20% or even 50% matching funds. This project including infrastructure now exceeds $6.5 million. Yet the city refuses to pay even a 20% match ($1.3 million with the full remaining road cost). To be clear, there is nothing the city could have built on its own for sufficient animal sheltering for $1.3 million.
Please tell the mayor and commissioners to fund Companion Place!
Sam Marcus is Franklin County Humane Society board president. He can be emailed at marcusfurn@iglou.com.
That lane is utilized by people visiting the city's nature preserve Vaughn Branch. The lane is used by city vehicles to dump ground tree debris mulch beyond where the humane society will be built. The lane will be used by future development in that area. If the Humane Society has to pay for the road, do they get to limit use of the road and erect/close a gate across the lane? C'mon City of Frankfort, please help the Humane Society and the local residents by taking up Sam Marcus and his offer of paying for half of the lane's construction. While our companion animals can't vote, please remember that those animals' companions do vote!
The City needs to help build the road - it’s on city property and the Humane Society is a non profit entity and its been agreed upon by “ the powers to be” to build a structure there for abandoned pets.
Or at least put in a functioning gravel road , until this “ greed- flation “ passes, then finish it .
