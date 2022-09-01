Franklin County landowners aren't against Buffalo Trace or their employees or economic growth; they are against Buffalo Trace building warehouses without restrictions anywhere they can buy agricultural land in the county. As one Peaks Mill farmer said, "How about Buffalo Trace wanting to buy out Peaks Mill and all of Franklin County for whiskey houses by changing the vocabulary of our planning and zoning laws?"

Franklin County landowners welcome economic growth. But they want it to be planned growth in accordance with the County/City Comprehensive Development Plan which is not the same as Buffalo Trace's Plan. Buffalo Trace's plan is to build a cluster of 17 industrial warehouses filled with a total of 33 million gallons of highly flammable alcohol, within a mile of a school, adjacent to a 132 home subdivision, on karst land. A toxic spill on karst land like the proposed Peaks Mill warehouse site would be carried by a network of underground streams and, in Peaks Mills' case, would resurface multiple places along Elkhorn Creek, possibly several miles from the spill site. It's for these reasons that the Comprehensive Development plan does not permit building warehouses of any kind on a site like Peaks Mill.  

Margaret Groves

Margaret Groves

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription