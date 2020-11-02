The political tremor has settled since Joe Biden’s announcement of his vice president. U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is emerging as the most prominent among the three female vice presidential candidates ever nominated for the position in U.S. history.
There is no doubt that after she was nominated, campaign donations to the Biden campaign skyrocketed. Biden has beaten a sitting president’s fundraising capability for the first time in U.S. election history. Now, a considerable percentage of Democratic voters are backing Harris, and applauding Biden for his choice.
But several political pundits are cautioning about “the Kamala factor” on the Black voter’s mindset. Recently,TIME magazine wrote; “The Biden-Harris ticket needs to give Black Voters under the age of 30 a reason to show up.”
With 30 years of academic-career experience and currently working as professor at an HBCU for more than 16 years, I am sharing my thoughts as if I were a political adviser for the Biden-Harris campaign.
Most Black voters ages 18-30 know of Joe Biden’s 47 years of experience as a Democrat, but it is important that they know about Harris’ effort on their progress. Harris provided reasons for how she landed a spot on Biden’s ticket, however she needs to reach out more and convince Black voters.
Harris should focus first on implanting her past political impactful contributions among Black communities and how she worked for their headway. For example, we know that more than 4,000 Black people — mostly young men under 30 — have been lynched in the U.S. in the last 150 years. We also know that anti-lynching laws were unsuccessfully introduced more than 200 times since 1882.
But many Black voters are unaware of Harris’ “The Justice for Victims of Lynching Act” in 2020. This is the time the Joe-Kamala (J-K) team should assure Black voters that an executive order will be forthcoming if no anti-lynching bill is passed by both houses.
Harris created the Mortgage Fraud Strike Force to protect low-income individuals, especially minorities, from illegal foreclosing during the worst foreclosure crisis. She fought against the nation’s five largest mortgage banks — Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Ally Bank — for debt relief for homeowners. Though many Californians know about it, it is not well known among Black voters nationwide.
The J-K team must bring this to the surface and explicitly reveal their rescue plan for mortgage and rental victims.
Academic frauds in education are not just committed by a few Hollywood celebrities but overwhelmingly by institutions themselves. Harris unmasked such institutional frauds like the “for-profit education company” Corinthian College in 2015. By declaring that J-K team will hold accountable such fraudulent institutions and curb discrimination against Black Americans, they can gain support from Black voters, especially in the 18-30 age range.
It is a known fact that Harris firmly acted on illegal debt collection from credit card customers by JP Morgan Chase. Today Black people are victimized as a result of 200% interest on their loans. Their debts are mounting. The J-K team must put forth a plan to help such victims afflicted by the debts and reveal it now.
Civil rights activist Lateefah Simon was recruited by Harris and together they created the flagship program in California known as the San Francisco Reentry Division. Now the Biden team should announce a nationwide expansion of this program to protect first-time nonviolent offenders between 18-30. This will certainly create a buzz among Black voters.
It is also paramount that the J-K team must pinpoint Harris’ involvement in (1) supporting the DREAM Act as she affirmed in the U.S. Senate, (2) creating the Environmental Crimes Unit as she did in California, (3) supporting the U.S. Constitution against bans on same-sex marriages, (4) expanding her previous action for the eCrime branch with 20 attorneys to exclusively target sex crimes and technology, (5) critically investigating all civil rights violations and use of excessive force (6) supporting “Principled Policing,” a procedural justice and implicit bias training for law enforcement officers to be made a neutral policing force, and (7) expanding the requirement of all police officers to wear body cameras and publish data on the number of people shot or killed by officers nationwide.
It is well known among California voters that Harris fought for health care reform, federal rescheduling of cannabis, an assault weapons ban, progressive tax reforms and against the death penalty. Similarly, when an Executive Order 13769 prevented several Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., Harris condemned it firmly as the first voice from the Senate, calling on the White House chief of staff to release the data and pushing against the executive order. These are just a few talking points for the J-K team to gain the trust and support of black voters.
It is also important to state that, like President Barack Obama, Harris is also a first-time senator and child of a Black immigrant father. Harris is the first female, Black/Asian American nominated for VP. She did not study at elite universities like Harvard, MIT or Yale, not because of a lack of intellectuality but because of the underprivileged status of her single mom, who was a civil rights activist and simply couldn’t afford to send her daughters to elite universities.
Like many Black students, she picked Howard University, a public HBCU. When Harris attended law school at the University of California, she served as president of the Black Law Students Association and fought for their rights like her mother. If these facts are disseminated well to Black voters, the Kamala factor will certainly make an impact among Black voters and not go unnoticed by American voters of all colors.
Narayanan Rajendran, Ph.D., is a professor of biology at Kentucky State University. He can be reached at Prof.Raj18@gmail.com.
