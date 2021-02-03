In a few months, we hope the worst of COVID-19 is behind us. When that happens, the economy will improve and employers will start hiring again.
A big question is: Will they be able to find a trained and skilled workforce to fit the many open jobs they’ll have? The answer is yes, if Kentuckians seek training from one of the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).
We provide Kentuckians with the education and training required for today’s careers. By working with our local employers, we understand their needs and make sure our students are ready to walk out of college and into a career.
Typically, when unemployment is high, enrollment in community college increases, but that hasn’t happened during COVID. According to the Strada Education Network’s Center for Education Consumer Insights, “among the reasons people aren’t enrolling, particularly at community colleges, is that they’re too busy navigating economic uncertainty to make college a priority.” Additionally, Strada’s data suggest that when workers do decide to get training, “they’re most likely to enroll in a nondegree program or seek skills training.”
There’s no better place to do that than at the 16 colleges of KCTCS. We offer short-term training in fields that are in demand. For example, in a few short weeks, students can complete lineman or commercial driver’s license training, both of which offer an abundance of job openings right now. As a matter of fact, most of our students in these programs, and many others, have jobs waiting for them when they complete their programs.
The salaries are good, too. According to Salary.com, in Kentucky, median lineman salary is $75,000 and for truck drivers, median salary is about $50,000.
As presidents of the KCTCS colleges, we know one of the biggest obstacles our students face is the cost of higher education. All of our colleges offer options that keep costs down. In fact, many of our students pay no tuition at all because of grants and scholarships.
One of those scholarships is the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship (WRKS). Funded by the Kentucky Lottery, the WRKS provides free tuition for up to 60 hours for courses in specific programs in high-demand fields. Those include health care, advanced manufacturing, transportation/logistics, business/IT and construction/skilled trades. The scholarship covers hundreds of courses in these programs.
Whether students want to earn a certificate or go for an associate degree, they can, if they meet eligibility requirements for the WRKS. The scholarship is open to any Kentuckian who has not yet earned a degree. There are no age or income restrictions either.
If you’re an employer, our Workforce Solutions program might be your answer to upskilling your employees. Workforce Solutions provides customized training for employers at little to no cost.
Interested in a bachelor’s degree? Taking the first two-years of classes at KCTCS saves thousands of Kentuckians thousands of dollars each year.
So, will you be ready to go to work when the pandemic ends? To be sure you are, visit the KCTCS website for information on programs, scholarships and more that are available at your local college.
It’s time to learn new skills and better your life. Don’t be left behind when employers come calling.
Paul Czarapata, of Versailles, is interim president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. This column was also signed by Larry Ferguson, president, Ashland Community and Technical College; Sherry Zylka, president, Big Sandy Community and Technical College; Koffi Akakpo, president, Bluegrass Community and Technical College; Juston Pate, president, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College; Fernando Figueroa, president, Gateway Community and Technical College; Jennifer Lindon, president, Hazard Community and Technical College; Jason Warren, president, Henderson Community College; Alissa Young, president, Hopkinsville Community College; Ty Handy, president, Jefferson Community and Technical College; Cindy Kelley, president, Madisonville Community College; Russ Ward, interim president, Maysville Community and Technical College; Scott Williams, president, Owensboro Community and Technical College; Carey Castle, president, Somerset Community College; Phillip Neal, president, Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College; Vic Adams, president, Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College; and Anton Reece, president, West Kentucky Community and Technical College. They can be emailed through Mary Hemlepp at mary.hemlepp@kctcs.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.