Recently, Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, a sponsor of SB 138 published an op-ed (“Guest columnist: Teaching American Principles Act is unique approach to history standards legislation,” March 14), which separates his bill from HB 487 and the phrase “anti-CRT.”
Wise presents the “Teaching American Principles Act” as merely a list of “shalls.” No discussion is banned, but here is a list of the things that shall be taught. It seems this characterization is designed to field the complaints of Democrats and public educators who will never support the bill, and as a consequence Wise shows himself as tone-deaf to the concerns of Kentucky parents and our reality on the ground.
Let's be clear: SB 138 does imply a list of “shall nots” via instruction and instruction materials that are inconsistent with the bill's stated principles, and this is a good thing. Republicans needn't be afraid of expecting, for instance, that public schools instill a sense that individuals “deserve to be treated on the basis of the individual's character,” or that “an individual, by virtue of the individual's race or sex, does not bear responsibility for actions committed by other members of the same race or sex.” We shouldn't shy away from standing up firmly against instruction that contradicts these principles, because currently a particular type of bigotry operates uninhibited in public education while parents remain powerless, mocked and alienated.
Many on the left subscribe to the idea that all white people are inherently racist, privileged and the sole villains of history. The worst among them, by extension, use these beliefs as a sort of moral bludgeon to then denigrate all white people or any individual white person on the basis of race and as they see fit. You don't have to take my word for it. We can look at @fedupteacher1 on Twitter, which appears to be the public account of a Kentucky elementary school teacher. Some verbatim quotes:
"R (in Republican) stands for Racist White Man."
"I've read so many white people comments today that are just pathetic."
"This is the biggest bunch of white garbage I've ever read."
"If you're white trying to explain what is racist to a black man, just stop."
"Oh look, another inept white man voicing his opinion on things that don't concern him."
"Please educate me white man."
"Sit down white man."
"And now the big fat white man with his chubby white fingers is weeping."
"I am so sorry that so many white people suck. Most of my family is included in the white people suck club and there doesn't seem to be a way to fix them."
"Idk what is wrong with these types of white people. There is something messed up deep inside their soul. It's evil and rotting."
"IDK why any black man ever trusts us. WTH is wrong with white women???"
"The one thing I hate most about Trump are his supporters."
"Anyone else think that every single person who says they don't think Trump is a racist, is a racist? I loathe racists."
"There's a lot of white people that are just plain evil."
It goes on and on and on. Imagine for a moment that someone like this is your child's teacher. Then imagine confronting them on these comments and having said teacher laugh and racially denigrate you to your face. I have personally witnessed this across three districts in Kentucky. Knowing these sentiments exist among public educators, if you are white, can you be confident that your child will be treated fairly in the classroom and taught to love themselves, as all students should be? If you are a minority that wants no part of the left's worst rhetoric, can you be sure that your child won't be instilled with an insurmountable resentment towards the country as a function of their public education? If you truly stand for the instruction principles outlines in SB 138, isn't it prudent to look at gross contradictions and say in the classroom you shall not?
We tend to only hear from a loud minority of public educators on this issue, but there is a silent majority of parents and residents that for far too long have been afraid to say something. Well, no longer. We must discard our bad shepherds and fight for the future we want for our children. Kentuckians that support SB 138 and similar bills should demand a list of “shall nots” more than they should a Reagan speech mandated for seventh graders, because the former actually addresses the problem of activist and racially bigoted teachers in our day to day lives. It is time our representatives wake up to this issue and face it head on, instead of placating to people that will never grant them the same decency.
Will Simpson is a retired GED Instructor, avid gardener and current biophiliac residing in Western Kentucky with his wife of 22 years. He has a corgi and two adult daughters. He can be emailed at wsauer0003@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.