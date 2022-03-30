Recently, Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, a sponsor of SB 138 published an op-ed (“Guest columnist: Teaching American Principles Act is unique approach to history standards legislation,” March 14), which separates his bill from HB 487 and the phrase “anti-CRT.”

Wise presents the “Teaching American Principles Act” as merely a list of “shalls.” No discussion is banned, but here is a list of the things that shall be taught. It seems this characterization is designed to field the complaints of Democrats and public educators who will never support the bill, and as a consequence Wise shows himself as tone-deaf to the concerns of Kentucky parents and our reality on the ground. 

Let's be clear: SB 138 does imply a list of “shall nots” via instruction and instruction materials that are inconsistent with the bill's stated principles, and this is a good thing. Republicans needn't be afraid of expecting, for instance, that public schools instill a sense that individuals “deserve to be treated on the basis of the individual's character,” or that “an individual, by virtue of the individual's race or sex, does not bear responsibility for actions committed by other members of the same race or sex.” We shouldn't shy away from standing up firmly against instruction that contradicts these principles, because currently a particular type of bigotry operates uninhibited in public education while parents remain powerless, mocked and alienated. 

Many on the left subscribe to the idea that all white people are inherently racist, privileged and the sole villains of history. The worst among them, by extension, use these beliefs as a sort of moral bludgeon to then denigrate all white people or any individual white person on the basis of race and as they see fit. You don't have to take my word for it. We can look at @fedupteacher1 on Twitter, which appears to be the public account of a Kentucky elementary school teacher. Some verbatim quotes:

"R (in Republican) stands for Racist White Man." 

"I've read so many white people comments today that are just pathetic."

"This is the biggest bunch of white garbage I've ever read."

"If you're white trying to explain what is racist to a black man, just stop." 

"Oh look, another inept white man voicing his opinion on things that don't concern him."

"Please educate me white man." 

"Sit down white man." 

"And now the big fat white man with his chubby white fingers is weeping." 

"I am so sorry that so many white people suck. Most of my family is included in the white people suck club and there doesn't seem to be a way to fix them."

"Idk what is wrong with these types of white people. There is something messed up deep inside their soul. It's evil and rotting."  

"IDK why any black man ever trusts us. WTH is wrong with white women???"

"The one thing I hate most about Trump are his supporters."

"Anyone else think that every single person who says they don't think Trump is a racist, is a racist? I loathe racists." 

"There's a lot of white people that are just plain evil."

It goes on and on and on. Imagine for a moment that someone like this is your child's teacher. Then imagine confronting them on these comments and having said teacher laugh and racially denigrate you to your face. I have personally witnessed this across three districts in Kentucky. Knowing these sentiments exist among public educators, if you are white, can you be confident that your child will be treated fairly in the classroom and taught to love themselves, as all students should be? If you are a minority that wants no part of the left's worst rhetoric, can you be sure that your child won't be instilled with an insurmountable resentment towards the country as a function of their public education? If you truly stand for the instruction principles outlines in SB 138, isn't it prudent to look at gross contradictions and say in the classroom you shall not? 

We tend to only hear from a loud minority of public educators on this issue, but there is a silent majority of parents and residents that for far too long have been afraid to say something. Well, no longer. We must discard our bad shepherds and fight for the future we want for our children. Kentuckians that support SB 138 and similar bills should demand a list of “shall nots” more than they should a Reagan speech mandated for seventh graders, because the former actually addresses the problem of activist and racially bigoted teachers in our day to day lives. It is time our representatives wake up to this issue and face it head on, instead of placating to people that will never grant them the same decency.

Will Simpson is a retired GED Instructor, avid gardener and current biophiliac residing in Western Kentucky with his wife of 22 years. He has a corgi and two adult daughters. He can be emailed at wsauer0003@gmail.com.

