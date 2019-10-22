Editor's note: This column was updated at 4 p.m. Wednesday to correct electricity rates in the eighth paragraph.
Last week I sent a note to Sam Marcus, chairman of the Frankfort Humane Society board, withdrawing my pledge of $500,000 to help fund a new animal shelter. I originally pledged this amount one year ago in hopes of getting the city and county to step up and support the construction that is so desperately needed.
They have not stepped up. I am especially disappointed with the city commission, which has refused a request for $1.25 million, even though the city has about $14 million in reserves.
I have taken these actions in order to send a message to our city government that there are consequences to their poor decisions. Though Commissioners Eric Whisman and Katrisha Waldridge are usually on the right side of issues, I am fed up with the abysmal leadership of Mayor Bill May and Commissioners John Sower and Scott Tippett. They make one decision after another that is contrary to the best interests of the citizens of Frankfort.
In the same way that I will not invest in a company with bad management, I see no reason to invest in a city with bad management.
Their failure to support a new animal shelter is one example. Their failure to approve hike/bike trails in Leslie Morris Park on Fort Hill, a project that was privately funded, is another example. Their complete mismanagement of downtown redevelopment – 1) demolition of the convention center with no concrete plan to build a replacement, and 2) receiving a bid of $1,000 for 12 acres of prime downtown real estate – doesn’t just speak to their incompetence; it screams incompetence.
Perhaps their most egregious example is what they have done to the Frankfort Plant Board, because the monetary cost to ratepayers will be in the tens of millions of dollars. Mayor May refuses to reappoint Walt Baldwin and Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen to the FPB board. The reason he gives is they upset people and will not compromise. Huh? When you ask people to change the way they have been doing things, yes, it tends to upset them. Maybe he’s not used to dealing with people who refuse to compromise when the best interests of all the citizens of Frankfort are at stake.
Baldwin and Rosen first came under attack by the city commission when they questioned the new KyMEA contract. One of their concerns was that KyMEA was purchasing way more capacity than it needed and this would cost Frankfort millions of dollars. In fact, this is exactly what happened.
In April KyMEA sold excess capacity on the MISO energy market. KyMEA had paid $10 million for this capacity and sold it for $65,000 (less than a penny per dollar). Frankfort’s share of this loss is $5 million. Furthermore Frankfort is paying 6.3 cents per kilowatt hour from KyMEA for electricity while Henderson is paying 3 cents/KWH on the open market. Balwin and Rosen had tried to warn the city about this but were outvoted.
Does the mayor or city commission think maybe they should have listened to Baldwin and Rosen? Of course not. To do so would be an admission of guilt on their part.
Baldwin and Rosen have been stalwart supporters of FPB’s design for a new water reservoir. It provides the best and lowest cost solution for all citizens of Frankfort. This has upset some people in the Tanglewood Neighborhood Association.
The city commission wants FPB to “compromise” with Tanglewood and build an inferior, more expensive design that will cost ratepayers an additional $3 million. FPB has tried to compromise, but Tanglewood hasn’t budged. Heaven forbid that we should have FPB directors who don’t want to pour money down the drain. So the two directors who paid attention to the details are now gone.
In the past few years I have donated $200,000 to public schools, given and pledged $200,000 to Josephine Sculpture Park for the Arts Downtown project, $130,000 for the Grand Theater and over $600,000 to other Kentucky charities. If and when we get a mayor and a set of commissioners who provide the responsible leadership that Frankfort deserves, then once again I will start investing in our community.
So is retracting my pledge to the Humane Society sour grapes on my part? Maybe. But I am sick of this mayor and some of the commissioners, and you should be too.
I am hoping that my retracted pledge will send a wakeup call to City Hall, but it will probably fall on deaf ears. Hopefully you, the citizens of Frankfort, will pay closer attention to mismanagement in City Hall and speak up with your voices and your votes.
Richard Rosen, a Frankfort resident, is a philanthropist and husband of former Frankfort Plant Board Chair Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen.