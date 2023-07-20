Intense contract negotiations between an emboldened Teamsters union and package delivery giant United Parcel Service (UPS) are nearing a July 31 strike deadline. The outcome of this showdown has massive implications for every Kentucky worker facing inadequate wages, difficult working conditions and lack of respect on the job.

Jason Bailey

Jason Bailey

That's because Kentucky is ground zero for national UPS operations as the home of the company's largest sorting facility, UPS Worldport in Louisville. At this 5.2 million-square-foot behemoth, more than 10,000 employees sort 416,000 packages an hour. UPS is arguably Kentucky’s largest employer once you add in other distribution facilities, seasonal workers and drivers of their ubiquitous brown trucks.  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription