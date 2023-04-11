Kentucky’s political system, largely run by Republicans these days, has thankfully avoided copying other red states’ mischief with their election systems, spawned largely by Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was taken from him by fraud. The legislature made voting a little easier in four ways, a little harder in three, and did no damage in the session just ended.

But the leading Republicans who want to replace Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear at the top of the state’s political pecking order quickly fell in line for the Trump parade when it was revealed that a Manhattan grand jury had indicted the former president on charges of falsifying business records — even though they didn’t know the specifics of the charges.

Al Cross

Al Cross

