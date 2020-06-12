Commissioner Scott Tippett.jpeg

Scott Tippett

Many supporters have asked why I have chosen not to run for another term on the Frankfort City Commission. Part of the reason lies in the insults and indignities endured by my family. The politics of division no longer have any boundaries.

Jim Daniel’s attack saddened me and hurt my entire family (“Guest columnist: Naming playground after Tippett is 'slap in the face' to memory of Dolly Graham,” June 12-14). We have a long relationship with the Graham family and the greatest respect for Mrs. Graham.

The heart and soul of the Dolly Graham Park are her legacy, and the park bearing her name remains as a testament to her commitment to the children of Frankfort. I was honored when other members of the city commission wanted to add a small plaque at the playground within the Dolly Graham Park recognizing my father’s work with young people in the community.

It was a primary goal of my tenure on the city commission to help the people living in the area nearest the park. My first priority for my second term on the commission was to enhance and improve the park, which has been neglected for too long. My desire to make this a priority stems from my great love for the people who live in this area, many of whom I taught, or coached, and where I attend church.

While Mr. Daniel’s figures about my campaign finances were inaccurate, it should be noted that the large amount of money required to successfully run a local campaign, together with these sort of personal attacks, discourages many accomplished candidates who might otherwise be willing to serve.

During the last six months of my tenure on the city commission, I am going to devote my time and energy to projects that improve the lives of people in my community. I would suggest that Mr. Daniel stop writing columns that attempt to divide us, and roll up his sleeves and help with the work.

Scott Tippett is in his second term on the Frankfort City Commission. He can be emailed at rscotttippett@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription