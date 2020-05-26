Educating children, protecting families, supporting healthy communities and other investments in Kentucky are essential to reducing harm during the COVID-19 crisis and creating a pathway to eventual recovery.
As we can safely increase economic activity, the stronger the building blocks of our communities are, the healthier our economy will be.
That is why we, the 48 undersigned organizations from across the commonwealth, are deeply concerned by the fiscal situation Kentucky faces. Layoffs and reduced consumer activity related to the pandemic have led to a truly shocking state revenue forecast. The Office of the State Budget director estimates that Kentucky’s General Fund will experience a shortfall in the fiscal year ending June 30 of up to $495 million. Next year, the shortfall could easily exceed $1 billion. This will take place even as the state must increase spending through important programs like Medicaid to address the impact of the pandemic.
Without adequate federal fiscal aid, the depth of cuts required to balance our state budget will be devastating to communities that have not yet begun to reinvest after a decade of budget cuts caused by the Great Recession. Further funding reductions for our schools, health care, human services, infrastructure, public safety and more will hinder our response to COVID-19. Adding teachers, first responders, social workers and other public servants to the long unemployment lines will only drag our economy further down.
Service reductions, layoffs and other impacts will fall hardest on communities already facing structural barriers to health and well-being. Lacking the wealth, income and proximity needed to access high-quality private services, Kentuckians of color, people living in the coalfields and other rural areas, Kentuckians with disabilities, the youngest and oldest of us and many others will bear the brunt of the crisis. By harming Kentuckians, deeper inequality will further limit our economic potential together.
Yet none of this is inevitable. That is why we are calling on Congress to pass a robust federal fiscal relief package for states that prevents cuts to critical public services and cushions the blow from COVID-19.
Federal relief is the appropriate economic policy response to such a severe economic calamity. While states face balanced budget requirements, only the federal government has the ability to close an economic gap this wide. By doing so, Congress can help limit the harm and boost the economy once things open back up. In turn, a quicker, fuller recovery will help restore revenue growth at the state and federal level.
During the Great Recession, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act provided $3.3 billion to fill holes in Kentucky’s budget. Those dollars were essential to keeping that recession from worsening into a depression. But in an important lesson for this moment, that funding ended too early, contributing to a decade of painful budget cuts. States cannot afford for such inadequacies to lead to another round of historically deep and protracted troubles.
Early indicators suggest the COVID-19 downturn may be worse than the Great Recession. As of May 9, more than 740,000 Kentucky unemployment insurance claims had been filed. The federal government has provided some aid to states, but that assistance is set to expire and it is not nearly enough given the depth of the crisis as shown in new economic forecasts.
Experts now estimate that states need Congress to provide at least $650 billion in relief. This aid – which must continue until the economy has fully recovered – can be delivered through tools like a further increase in the federal match for Medicaid and flexible grants to states.
Kentucky communities are in this together, and so are states. We all need Congress to protect our economy in this crisis and provide a path to a full recovery.
Signed by Advocacy Action Network; Appalachian Citizens' Law Center; Appalshop; Access for Rural Community Health Coalition; Bridgehaven Mental Health Services; Clover Fork Clinic; Coalition for the Homeless; Community Farm Alliance; Fairness Campaign; Family & Children's Place; Family Circle Inc.; Feeding Kentucky; Forward Kentucky; Four Rivers Indivisible; Giles Professional Counseling & Consulting; Governmental Management Advisory Services; Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky; JCAESP AFSCME Local 4011; Jefferson County Teachers Association; Kentucky Center for Economic Policy; Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence; Kentucky Coalition for Healthy Communities; Kentucky Conservation Committee; Kentucky Council of Churches; Kentucky Education Association; Kentucky Equal Justice Center; Kentuckians For The Commonwealth; Kentucky Government Retirees; Kentucky Nonprofit Network; Kentucky Poor People's Campaign; Kentucky Psychological Association; Kentucky Rural Health Association; Kentucky State AFL-CIO; Kentucky Voices for Health; Mountain Association for Community Economic Development; Matthew25 AIDS Services; Mental Health America of Kentucky; NAMI Kentucky; NAMI Lexington; NAMI Louisville; National Association of Social Workers — Kentucky Chapter; Northern Kentucky Justice and Peace; People Advocating Recovery; Planned Parenthood Advocates of Indiana and Kentucky; Pride Community Services Organization; UFCW 227; Wellspring Inc.; and Westview Tax Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.