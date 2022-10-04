Our community faces a troubling housing crisis that touches folks of all socio-economic levels, with disproportionate impact on moderate- and low-income residents. While national trends have contributed to this situation, other municipalities have led the way to mitigate their negative impact. Similar actions by our community are long overdue.
In June 2020 we joined together to address the untenable position of residents in a low-income South Frankfort apartment complex asked to relocate while a pandemic soared. The new owners worked with us to collectively ease the financial burden and were flexible on move-out dates. We wrote letters, found new rental options through personal connections, and physically moved households. We initially knew several of the tenants personally and made the acquaintance of people whose friendships we cherish to this day and whom we continue to support. Non-enforcement of existing city residential inspections led to the unsafe conditions inherited by the new owners. The renovations certainly improved and made the complex safer but placed units far beyond the means of original tenants.
We challenge elected representatives to seriously address the issue of affordable and safe housing for all residents by stating their position on each of the actions listed below, as well as a plan for creation of more affordable units.
We advocate for:
• Enforcement of existing rental inspection regulations by the city. If staff is not sufficient additional hirings or contract outsourcing should be a high priority.
• Adoption of the Uniform Residential Landlord Tenant Act (URLTA), which standardizes the rights and responsibilities of tenants and landlords. The URLTA requires landlords to comply with applicable health and safety building codes and to keep properties in a fit and habitable condition. Landlords in Frankfort currently can neglect occupied properties for years until the housing is condemned or purchased by developers, displacing neighbors who scatter in a desperate search for affordable options elsewhere.
• Adoption of an enhanced Fair Housing Ordinance that prohibits discrimination based on income source, such as Section 8 or other income-based vouchers. Landlords who refuse to accept these forms of assistance create significant impediments to individuals seeking secure housing. Alarmingly, we hear some multi-family properties currently accepting such resources intend to cease doing so.
• Regulations on short-term rentals. This phenomenon began as an option for homeowners to rent rooms in their personal residences, but the model has been co-opted in unregulated cities into a business enterprise that erodes the boundaries between residential and commercial zoning and drives up rental and purchase prices for local residents. Frankfort is behind the curve in regulations; due to opportunistic developers who recognized the vulnerability of our ordinances, to leaders who did not foresee the impact and act accordingly, and to voters who did not pay attention. Some cities have adopted ordinances limiting short-term rentals to owner occupied buildings or to a minimum of units per individual or entity. Local taxes are often dedicated to Affordable Housing Trust Funds intended to create units of affordable housing. Short-term rentals are essential to a healthy tourist economy, but their growth must be balanced with consideration of affordable housing options, zoning regulations, and taxation enforcements. Each house or apartment transformed into a short-term rental is one less unit available for rental.
Government alone cannot take care of this dilemma. It is not enough to complain and say what others should do about this crisis, while it truly affects the total fabric of our community. Two of us purchased modest houses in order to make them available as reasonable rentals or future affordable “starter homes,” a dying option across the country and one that builds critical equity. Another is remodeling their primary home to create extra rental units. We have assisted a single mother with temporary shelter while trying to find affordable housing. Dialogue can spawn other ideas, which hopefully includes developers. One obvious push would be for mixed-housing inclusion in city land development. Also, The Fuller Center’s chapter of Frankfort is in need of donated land plots for new home construction, which individuals as well as city and county governments could support.
Those on the frontline assisting folks tell us they have never seen the housing situation more dire. Most community members know someone struggling with these realities, whether finding affordable rentals or competing with developers. The very fabric of middle-class life is being eroded for citizens who had always assumed they would own a home someday, or who just cannot afford $1,500 for an apartment. As a reality check, without spending more than 30% of income on housing (HUD’s affordability standard) a Kentuckian must earn $16.18 an hour in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment, and if paid minimum wage must work 89
hours per week. Sadly, Kentucky ranks nationally 47th highest in this “Housing Wage” formula, according to the 2022 National Low Income Housing Coalition’s study “Out of Reach-The High Cost of Housing."
Elected officials have been static and citizens have not held them accountable. We invite leaders to lead and citizens to be engaged, especially in upcoming candidate forums.
Natalee’ Cleveland, Katherine Mueller-White, Jennifer Oberlin, Margaret O’Donnell, Marty Perry, Reba Rye, David Stumbo and Leslie Whitlock are Frankfort residents. They can be emailed through Rye at reba.rye50@yahoo.com
