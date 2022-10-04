Our community faces a troubling housing crisis that touches folks of all socio-economic levels, with disproportionate impact on moderate- and low-income residents. While national trends have contributed to this situation, other municipalities have led the way to mitigate their negative impact. Similar actions by our community are long overdue.  

In June 2020 we joined together to address the untenable position of residents in a low-income South Frankfort apartment complex asked to relocate while a pandemic soared. The new owners worked with us to collectively ease the financial burden and were flexible on move-out dates. We wrote letters, found new rental options through personal connections, and physically moved households. We initially knew several of the tenants personally and made the acquaintance of people whose friendships we cherish to this day and whom we continue to support. Non-enforcement of existing city residential inspections led to the unsafe conditions inherited by the new owners. The renovations certainly improved and made the complex safer but placed units far beyond the means of original tenants. 

From left are Natalee' Cleveland, Reba Rye, David Stumbo, Marty Perry, Jennifer Oberlin, Margaret O'Donnell and Leslie Whitlock.

