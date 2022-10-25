Republicans have led in the Kentucky State Senate for over 20 years, standing up and speaking for the principles of most Kentucky residents across the commonwealth. In 2016, Kentucky voters flipped control in the Kentucky House of Representatives for the first time in nearly a century, solidifying the strength of the commonwealth’s conservative values.
Constitutional Amendment 2 is one of two amendments for your consideration on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Amendment 2 centers on an often hotly debated and emotional topic.
The long-standing U.S. Supreme Court Roe v Wade ruling, which established a constitutional right to abortion in the United States, was overturned in July. In anticipation of that day, the General Assembly passed laws protecting the life of the unborn.
Through House Bill 91 passed during the 2021 Legislative Session, Constitutional Amendment 2 goes before the voters who have elected conservative supermajorities since 2016. Voters have an opportunity to affirm unequivocally, that there is no inherent constitutional right to an abortion in the Constitution of Kentucky. While this issue is often divisive, we want to clarify what this amendment does and does not do.
What Constitutional Amendment 2 does
Constitutional Amendment 2 simply does two things: it says that under the Kentucky Constitution, abortion is not a right and it prevents state funding from being used to perform them. By voting yes on this amendment, you are keeping judges from creating new constitutional rights not explicitly addressed nor even implied in our founding state document. This amendment will continue to protect the woman's life if a pregnancy is determined to be a medical risk to her life.
Unfortunately, many reporting media and pro-choice activists mischaracterize this amendment and are actively spreading misinformation to confuse the voter, in hopes the amendment you told us you wanted will be voted down.
What Constitutional Amendment 2 does not do
To be perfectly clear, any time the mother’s life is in danger, a medical doctor is bound by the Hippocratic Oath to preserve life. When passed, this amendment will not prevent doctors from performing life-saving emergency medical procedures on pregnant women. Doctors will not go to jail for removing an ectopic pregnancy, as it is fatal for the fetus since life cannot survive outside of the uterus; it is also severely life-threatening for the mother if the embryo implants in the fallopian tube. Quick treatment is vital to protect the mother’s life. Doctors have and will continue to be able to perform emergency procedures or provide aid to a woman with a naturally occurring miscarriage.
This constitutional amendment does not prevent the legislature from drafting and passing additional, clarifying abortion laws in this commonwealth.
A vote of “yes” on Constitutional Amendment 2 is not a debate of whether or not you believe in abortion; a vote of “yes” on this amendment is a statement that you do not want issues related to abortion in the hands of judicial regulators. Rather, you want the duly elected members of the General Assembly to be able to respond to the will of their voters on this matter. If the amendment does not pass, it would give abortion activists and judges the ability to challenge and shoot down every abortion-restricting law that has already been passed. Sadly, this would even open up the possibility to late-term abortions in Kentucky.
Read the complete amendment language ahead of election day here.
I urge you to vote yes on Amendment 2 and solidify that nowhere in the constitution does it state or imply a right to an abortion in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, represents the Senate District 28. He serves as chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Health and Welfare. His email address is Ralph.Alvarado@lrc.ky.govSen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, represents the 16th District, which includes Adair, Allen, Metcalf, Monroe, and Taylor counties and eastern Warren County. He can be emailed at max.wise@lrc.ky.gov.
When I was in high school I read a book by Nathaniel Hawthorne called The Scarlet Letter set in the 1640s, whose major character was a woman name Hester Prynne, who conceived a baby out of wedlock, and was forced to wear a big red letter “A” which stood for adultery! What goes around comes around, and now we’re looking at a similar situation where the government forces girls/women to carry a fetus to term even if she’s been raped or a victim of incest! Under these charlatans who called themselves politicians, it is conceivable that they would strap this woman or girl to a gurney for nine months, to prevent them from ending the unwanted pregnancy, even if her life depended upon it!
But nowadays, the big red “A” stands for abortion! It is equally, if not more so, hideous, barbaric, as it was for poor Hester!
In these modern times this situation is a conflation of another book, The Stepford Wives, and The Scarlet Letter, for double the impact!
What can you do? Vote these “ dignified white men “ Republicans out of office, they do not have your best interest at heart, they only want to codify their religious doctrine under the full weight and authority of the United States government! Don’t let them take your rights to your own body! You lose!
