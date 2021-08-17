It’s been truly inspiring to see young students from across the Commonwealth step up to the microphone in the Capitol rotunda and express their thoughts on what a full scholarship to one of Kentucky’s public colleges or universities means to them. The scholarships, which are being awarded to 15 students ages 12 to 17, are a part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s vaccine incentive program to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
We’re very appreciative that the governor included the scholarships in his “Shot at a Million” program. The awards allow these promising youth to follow — and afford — their dreams of a college degree.
But students who don’t win this scholarship still have a shot at a million, although of a different sort. An investment in a bachelor’s degree will likely earn you $1 million more over the course of your career. According to the American Community Survey, the median lifetime earnings for bachelor’s degree holders in Kentucky is $2.5 million, compared to just $1.5 million for high school graduates.
And for those whose college goal includes a short-term credential or associate degree, there’s a substantial boost in median lifetime earnings in your future, too. That college experience will likely increase your lifetime earnings by $200,000.
Beyond increased earnings potential, higher education matters in other life-changing ways. The data show that those with higher education credentials have higher rates of job satisfaction and better health outcomes They are less likely to be unemployed, on public assistance or incarcerated. Additionally, the state reaps the benefits of a more highly skilled workforce to drive Kentucky’s economy.
For these reasons and more, the Council on Postsecondary Education is committed to ensuring that higher education is affordable for all Kentuckians. Last year, CPE approved a historically low average tuition increase of just 0.7% across the system. For the coming academic year, the average system-wide tuition increase is 1.2%.
We are also laser-focused on reducing other financial barriers to college for students from all backgrounds, with a special focus on historically underserved populations. Guided by our strategic agenda, campuses are making considerable progress with high-impact strategies to close equity gaps for underrepresented minority (URM) populations. Our recent progress report showed graduation rates and degrees conferred are at historic highs for URM students at public universities and KCTCS.
But there’s more we can do to lower the cost of college, and we need your help!
• Students — Fill out your FAFSA application to see if you qualify for free money for college. Talk to your counselor and parents for guidance about your college options, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. You can always reach out to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority outreach counselors since they provide services in every county.
• Parents/Mentors — Check out a new resource, the Kentucky Students’ Right to Know website, to compare the cost of college at Kentucky public campuses, explore job demand for different majors, salaries and more.
• Kentucky executive and legislative leaders — Keep making Kentucky higher education a priority in the budget process and continue to move us toward healthier funding levels. Thank you for the recent addition of $38 million for pensions and performance funds. However, in nominal dollars since fiscal year 2008, the campuses have lost $178 million in funding. In inflation-adjusted dollars, that’s over $500 million, and it’s almost 40% less on a per-student, inflation-adjusted basis.
We will roll out a new strategic agenda in November that addresses affordability and equity issues in innovative and collaborative ways. Our goal is to ensure that all Kentuckians have a place in higher education if they want it. At CPE, we believe that higher education matters — for everyone.
Lucas Mentzer is Chair of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. Eric Farris is vice chair and Aaron Thompson is president. They can be emailed through Sue Patrick at Sue.Patrick@ky.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.