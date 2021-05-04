In response to our study of the benefits a local 20 megawatt (MW) solar project could offer the Frankfort community, the FPB commissioned a report from the consultant Burns & McDonnell (B&M). We appreciate the concerns expressed by the FPB directors. While we are preparing a detailed response, we offer the following observations.
• Nothing in the B&M report refutes our analysis of the benefits a local solar project would provide to our community. No evidence or data analysis was offered to contradict our findings: that a 20 MW solar project would save local governments and schools about $1.2 million per year, while causing FPB revenue to decline by about $800,000 per year.
If the city, county and schools shared their savings and refunded the $800,000 back to the FPB, the FPB would have no loss and the city, county and schools would still save $400,000 per year. This $400,000 would stay in our community, helping our schools and local governments provide the valuable services we rely on.
• B&M provided generic commentary critical of our report, but did not actually respond to our analysis. Our study modeled the performance of a 20 MW solar array, using Frankfort-specific weather data and FPB energy load data, analyzed through every hour of the year. We replicated the model for seven different years and found consistent peak demand and transmission savings to the FPB in every year.
Despite this, B&M asserts that “the proposed solar project will not contribute to the reduction in production demand rate charges or transmission charges.” This contradicts our findings but with no supporting evidence.
Instead of addressing our specific modeling, B&M offers an example of an imaginary utility whose load peaks after sunset in every month of the year, and therefore claims “the only cost savings are the avoided energy costs.” This example does not reflect the FPB’s load pattern, and therefore disregards the $1 million in peak demand and transmission savings that FPB would realize.
• The B&M report provides a standard criticism of solar net metering, consistent with the one-sided arguments often made by utilities, disregarding the many benefits local solar provides to the utility, ratepayers and the community. B&M glosses over the many benefits that this project would have for Franklin County residents and that were documented in our study.
B&M failed to address the issue of carbon regulation, despite the Biden administration’s focus on tackling climate change. A carbon price of $40 per ton (on par with the price in Europe) would translate into an additional $932,000 in savings for the FPB from a 20 MW local solar project. Carbon regulation is a significant risk for the FPB, with its current power supply from the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency heavily dependent on coal and natural gas generation. But it’s also an opportunity, because the clean energy alternatives are cheaper and provide multiple other benefits, as our study illustrates.
• B&M provides a lengthy discussion of rate design issues that is unrelated to the proposed solar project. The rate changes suggested by B&M are consistent with changes Kentucky Utilities has made to its rates over the past decade. These changes have more than doubled fixed customer charges to about $18 per month.
Consumer advocates and the attorney general recently succeeded in preventing KU from further increasing these fixed charges, because they are especially hard on lower-income customers and are charges that cannot be avoided, whether by conservation or other means. The FPB should be cautious about embracing B&M’s ratemaking philosophy and fully consider the impact it would have on customers.
• The B&M engineer, after conceding he was not an attorney and was not familiar with Kentucky law, declared that the project was "likely illegal." However, he cited no supporting statute to justify the legal finding. The need for legal review is to be expected in any multimillion-dollar project and the board is wise to consider legal questions. However, we believe the project is consistent with Kentucky statute, and it is precisely the freedom provided to municipal utilities by statute that makes this project an important opportunity for Frankfort.
• We appreciate B&M’s recommendation that the FPB and KYMEA develop a strategic plan for expanding renewables in their power supply. This can be done within KYMEA’s Integrated Resource Planning process, and should include the role local, distributed energy resources can play in serving customers' needs.
We encourage local leaders to continue to ask, how can we make this project work, for the benefit of our whole community?
Andy McDonald, of Frankfort, is the director of Apogee — Climate & Energy Transitions. He can be reached at andy@ApogeeClimate.org.Walt Baldwin, of Frankfort, is former vice chair of the Frankfort Plant Board. He can be emailed at wbaldwin@lamancha.world
