Last Friday should have been the first night of the “WesBanco Summer Concert Series.”
There should have been thousands of people scattered around the Old Capitol lawn listening to music, while parents chatted with other parents and kids ran around enjoying the summer evening. Folks should have been strolling down Broadway having a cold beverage and browsing the local shops.
Others would be sitting outside one of their favorite restaurants, eating and having fun conversations with friends and strangers alike. Businesses should have been very busy and maybe a little stressed, but loving every second of the crowded evening.
All of this should have happened, but it didn’t, yet…
Downtown Frankfort Inc. (DFI) is planning to host four fall concerts with our sponsor, WesBanco. Assuming COVID-19 guidelines allow it, we will host these events on each THURSDAY of September.
It may be a little different, but it will be fun just like the scenario described above.
"For more than the 14 years that I've been with the bank, we have partnered with Downtown Frankfort Incorporated to establish one of the most popular summer community activities, the Downtown Summer Concerts on the Old Capital Lawn. This event brings the community together downtown for a few hours every other Friday evening during June, July and August, to fellowship, patron local businesses and listen to some outstanding music. It has been an outstanding partnership," agreed Rick Pogrotsky, VP Community Relations Manager, WesBanco Bank Inc.
While DFI is best known for our work with the summer concerts, Candlelight Weekend and Derby Celebration (and we continue to do that work), we are responsible for much more. We are currently planning the Bourbon on the Banks Festival for Oct. 24.
Also, what you may not know is DFI is also actively assisting many other “big picture” projects that have and will have major impacts on our entire community.
Several months ago, the DFI Board of Directors made a decision to aggressively promote the development and redevelopment of downtown. This led us to take on the responsibility of working on the Master Plan.
DFI is partnering with the city and others to seek grants that will assist public and private projects and growth throughout downtown. We are also working on the Arts Master Plan with a group of passionate and talented committee members. Keith Parker, Frankfort City Manager stated, “DFI is a valuable partner and asset to our community. Their work on the Master Plan, grant assistance, redevelopment, and event planning are vital to the resurgence of our downtown.”
We are actively pursuing retention and expansion options for our merchants and businesses. Recruiting and retaining jobs is at the core of our mission and goals. DFI made Payroll Protection Plan information available to many businesses that needed it to keep their doors open and employees working. A number of agencies are partnering to complement our mutual missions to assure our businesses are successful and our community thrives.
Collectively, we are hosting back to work roundtables, virtual job fairs, and weekly informative videos featuring on-going projects. These efforts are supported by our local citizens and businesses as noted by Joe Johnson, a local developer and realtor who stated, “Over the years, DFI has been a huge champion for downtown businesses and development. I’ve watched them foster a sense of community with the Summer Concert Series and they have reached out to me over the years to ask how they can help my business. Recently, their efforts to assist real estate brokers coordinate and communicate among themselves and with the public was both innovative and helpful.”
Over the years, and today, DFI strives to make Frankfort THE place people want to live, work, and play. We are not just about community events. We are about investment, improvement, and transformation. It is our mission and we are proud to represent and promote downtown Frankfort and all that our community has to offer.
Glenn Waldrop is Executive Director of Downtown Frankfort Inc.Rene True serves as president and Terri Bennett is vice president of the DFI Board of Directors. Waldrop can be emailed at glenn@downtownfrankfort.com.
