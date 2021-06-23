For over 30 years, Downtown Frankfort Inc. (DFI) has had a good working relationship with the City of Frankfort. However, the current city commission is proposing a $45,000 budget cut for DFI. The proposed cut is almost one-third of the DFI annual operating budget and around a 70% cut of DFI city funding. Other charitable organizations are receiving a more manageable 10% cut. Sustaining a loss of revenue of this magnitude will require DFI to consider drastic cuts.
Each year DFI sponsored events bring thousands of people downtown.
• Derby Breakfast Celebration: With the state taking a smaller role and ready to allow more community involvement in the planning, DFI was ready to take a leadership role in this event. Without adequate funding, DFI will not be able to take on this event.
• Summer Concert Series: DFI, in partnership with our title sponsor WesBanco, has held at least six summer concerts each year for over two decades, with the exception of 2020. The DFI Board was planning to undertake 10 concerts in 2022, but plans may change with the proposed budget cuts.
• Candlelight Weekend: DFI played a leading role in the planning and implementation of Candlelight Weekend for around 30 years. The event brings hundreds of people downtown. In 2020, downtown merchants said they want DFI engaged in a leadership role of putting on the event. Without the ability to hire qualified staff and contractors, the ability to execute a successful Candlelight event will be compromised.
• Bourbonanza: DFI recognized that Frankfort needed to leverage the exploding bourbon tourism trends. The Bourbonanza event evolved from discussions on how to capture the bourbon tourist dollars. For 2021, DFI is combining Bourbonanza with the Bourbon on the Banks Festival. DFI board members and staff are playing key roles in the Festival planning. Over 1,100 people attended in 2019.
• November to Remember: In 2020, DFI played a lead role in the development and implementation of the four weekends of events, "November to Remember." DFI was able to accomplish this with a strong volunteer board and our partners, the Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission and the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce. Proposed budget cuts will make it difficult for DFI to react to situations such as COVID-19.
DFI plays an important role in other downtown community development activities.
• DFI led the push to allow Sunday by the drink alcohol sales.
• The organization created the DFI Bourbon Strategies Committee, which lead to the Frankfort Bourbon Society, the bourbon destination pole, bourbon walking history tours, and encouraged the Capital City Museum to develop a bourbon exhibit.
• Through the DFI Bourbon Strategies Committee, DFI led the charge to establish an Entertainment Destination Center (EDC) in downtown Frankfort. DFI with our partners, the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation and the Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission, encouraged the city to implement an EDC for downtown. The MIX district kicks off Friday.
• In partnership with the Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission, marketing of downtown Frankfort as a visitor destination, including billboards, social media, signage, updated website and paid advertising of sponsored events.
• The DFI Board supports a fiscally responsible TIF district for Parcels B & C as a primary goal. DFI wrote a TIF support letter and secured seven other agencies to co-sign as supporters; wrote letters to the editor; established TIF information on the DFI website; and wrote a document outlining the major benefits of the development with responses to frequently heard objections.
• DFI promotes other events and activities downtown from a host of organizations.
• DFI plays key roles in providing input on various Downtown Master Plan components. DFI provided the city suggestions for prioritizing plan implementation; served on the committee to select the River Walk consultant; continued implementation of the Bourbon Tourism strategies; assisted the Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission in developing a bourbon tourism budget; and participated in feedback sessions with the consultant for the public arts component of the plan. DFI wishes to continue playing a role in seeing the Master Plan initiatives become reality.
For 2021, DFI is developing a downtown marketing plan to help struggling businesses coming out of the pandemic. Those plans may be put on hold without adequate funding. The real losers of the budget cut are the downtown merchants, restaurants and bars that are just now emerging from the most difficult economic downturn in our lifetimes.
Downtown Frankfort Inc. Board of Directors are Rene' True, president; John Senter, vice president; Anna Beth Bobbitt, treasurer; Jack Kennedy, secretary; Harry Carver; Carly Cockley; Karl Lawrence; Taylor Marshall; Kathy Roberts; Megan Sauter; Diane Strong; Deirdre Calvert; and Justin Tuttle. Kaylah Smith is DFI executive director. They can be emailed at rftrue@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.