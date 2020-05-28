Editor's note: The following letter was submitted to The State Journal by the South Frankfort Neighborhood Association Board of Directors. A copy of the letter was also sent to the Beshear family.
Dear Governor and Mrs. Beshear, Will and Lila,
As the Board of Directors of the South Frankfort Neighborhood Association, we want to welcome all of you, plus Winnie, to the neighborhood!
We are a nonprofit whose primary goal is fundraising for a scholarship, but we try to have fun too, hosting potlucks, neighborhood cleanups, a fall picnic and a holiday gathering! Will and Lila, your grandparents were much beloved members of our group years ago when they resided in the mansion.
We know the past few weeks have been extremely difficult for your family. As we extend this invitation, we also want all four of you to know that in this neighborhood, South Frankfort, you are welcome. The homes that surround yours are full of families who are proud of you and want you all to feel as loved and included as you are.
The hateful, scary demonstration you witnessed does not represent what those of us who are your neighbors think or feel — quite the opposite. We are glad you are here, we want you here, and we hope you will be able to consider South Frankfort your home.
Following social distancing guidelines, our usual neighborhood picnics and gatherings are all on hold for now. When it is safe, though, we will extend the invite to you, just like all the other families here, to gather with us and enjoy the special sense of community that South Frankfort brings.
Will and Lila, we are getting a brand-new playground at Dolly Graham Park (right down the street from the mansion) that we hope you will get to enjoy with the other neighborhood kids. We are a very dog-friendly neighborhood too, and know that when it is comfortable, Winnie might have some fun exploring.
Mrs. Beshear, your volunteerism at some of our local nonprofits has not gone unnoticed, and we are so appreciative of your support of these important community organizations, as well as some of our local restaurants. Gov. Beshear, your calm leadership has truly been a beacon of light during these trying times; we are grateful for your hard work and hopeful that you will soon be able to enjoy the Capitol grounds on nice evenings like your folks famously did.
Enclosed is an SFNA membership form that we took the liberty of completing and submitting for you. We can not change what happened here last Sunday, but it felt important for us as an organization, and as individuals, to let you know you are amongst friends here in South Frankfort, and will always be.
Katherine Mueller, secretary, on behalf of the South Frankfort Neighborhood Association Board of Directors: David Stumbo, president; Kim Vanderoort, vice president; Ellen Collins, treasurer; Joel Fischer, past president; Irene Vaughn, member-at-large.
