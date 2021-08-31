The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a troubling rise in related public health threats, including an increase in opioid overdoses and incidence of the hepatitis C virus (HCV). Unfortunately, Kentucky may be making matters worse — a federal appeals court recently ruled that the Kentucky Department of Corrections can continue to deny incarcerated individuals with hepatitis C access to life-saving treatment. The decision not to treat these individuals is a public health and moral failure and will leave Kentucky taxpayers holding an even bigger bill. We urge Kentucky to act immediately to increase access to treatment for incarcerated individuals living with hepatitis C.
Hepatitis C is a bloodborne infection caused by HCV that can lead to liver inflammation and damage. Chronic hepatitis C can result in serious and potentially life-threatening health problems such as cirrhosis and liver cancer.
Hepatitis C is the deadliest infectious disease in the U.S., affecting approximately 2.4 million Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and killing more Americans every year than all other infectious diseases, including HIV, combined. Meanwhile, Kentucky has the highest hepatitis C infection rate in the United States – more than 54,000 Kentuckians live with hepatitis C.
For several decades, hepatitis C treatment revolved around interferon injections, which were painful and ineffective. In 2013, curative treatments known as direct-acting antiviral agents (DAAs) were introduced to combat hepatitis C — offering cure rates of near 100% with minimal side effects.
Despite the importance and effectiveness of these cures, many of the populations most vulnerable to the virus do not yet have access to treatment. The Kentucky Department of Corrections, for example, does not treat any infected individuals until their liver is cirrhotic and the liver damage irreversible. As of August 2019, the Department of Corrections had identified 1,670 persons living with the virus, of whom only 159 had received treatment.
Leading public health authorities, including the CDC, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Veteran’s Administration, the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), and the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) all recommend treatment with direct-acting antivirals regardless of the degree of liver scarring. Kentucky’s own Medicaid program eliminated minimum liver damage requirements for its beneficiaries.
However, a federal appeals court recently ruled that the Kentucky Department of Corrections can continue to deny access to life-saving hepatitis C treatments. By a 2-1 vote, the court upheld the decision of a Lexington-based district court judge who found that simply monitoring individuals with hepatitis C was tantamount to treating them, and that denying treatment did not constitute "cruel and unusual punishment" in violation of the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
But by ignoring the current standard of care and not treating hepatitis C, Kentucky is condemning those individuals to additional suffering, irreversible liver damage, and some even to death. What could be more cruel, more unusual than identifying a potentially fatal illness with an easily accessible cure, and instead doing nothing while nearly 1,200 people wait to die?
From a public health standpoint, the decision of the Kentucky Department of Corrections makes no sense. The disease is so prevalent in prisons that many public health experts believe eliminating hepatitis C will be impossible without treating people who are incarcerated. About 90 percent of people leave prison within a few years of their sentence. Treating people while they are working toward release and in a controlled area will not only save their lives but will also help stop new infections and save the lives of others.
Treating incarcerated people living with hepatitis C is also the more cost-effective option for Kentucky taxpayers. Treatment saves money in the long run because it reduces costs to the system of caring for illnesses and other complications caused by hepatitis C, including liver failure, cancer-causing cirrhosis, liver transplants, diabetes, and other costly conditions.
Curative treatments offer hope to all individuals living with hepatitis C — an opportunity to live virus-free. Not treating incarcerated individuals is a moral failure that will jeopardize their lives and the lives of others as infected individuals reenter their communities. Kentucky can fix this today by granting access to treatment for all incarcerated people living with hepatitis C. We urge them to do so.
Debra Graner, of Frankfort is a hepatitis C survivor and advocate. Rev. Dr. D. Anthony Everett is the executive director of Mission Beyond Bars and Beyond, a non-profit advocacy organization dedicated to helping citizens successfully reenter their communities from prison. They can be emailed through Josh Berkowitz at joshuaberkowitz@rational360.com
