Each October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates “Respect Life Month” as an opportunity to express our deeply held belief in the value and dignity of every human person. The month takes on an even greater meaning this year, as Kentuckians prepare to head to the polls in support of a simple, yet profound, pro-life cause.

Archbishop Shelton Fabre

On Nov. 8, Kentuckians have the unprecedented opportunity to write a Pro-Life Amendment into our Commonwealth’s Constitution. We can protect countless thousands of innocent lives by voting Yes for Life on Amendment 2.

Bishop John Iffert

Bishop John Stowe

Bishop William Medley

