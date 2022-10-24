Each October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates “Respect Life Month” as an opportunity to express our deeply held belief in the value and dignity of every human person. The month takes on an even greater meaning this year, as Kentuckians prepare to head to the polls in support of a simple, yet profound, pro-life cause.
On Nov. 8, Kentuckians have the unprecedented opportunity to write a Pro-Life Amendment into our Commonwealth’s Constitution. We can protect countless thousands of innocent lives by voting Yes for Life on Amendment 2.
As Bishops and as Kentuckians of diverse locations and backgrounds, we humbly ask you to join us in voting Yes on 2. Together, we will give voice to the voiceless, protect the health of mothers and babies and use this once-in-a-generation chance to transform our home state into one that unabashedly cherishes the value of all human life.
The amendment you’ll see on Nov. 8 is straightforward. It reads “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
Many of us, who have committed our prayers and our advocacy to the pro-life movement for decades, may have thought the effort was won this summer when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. That historic decision answered our prayers and affirmed there is no right to an abortion in the U.S. Constitution.
However, the court’s decision actually just moved the issue back to the states. Kentucky’s two abortion providers are asking Kentucky courts now, in a case currently pending, to declare a state constitutional right to abortion. The danger is pressing, and without this amendment, the joy we felt this summer with the Dobbs decision could quickly turn to anguish.
The Yes for Life Amendment is an important and necessary protection for our pro-life values and the precious lives of unborn Kentuckians. It would prevent any state judge from putting their own politics on abortion before the clearly expressed will of the voters. And, this amendment would prevent our tax dollars from being used for abortions, which would morally implicate every one of us in this horrific practice.
That’s why the Catholic Conference of Kentucky helped found an alliance of religious, pro-life and pro-family organizations in our Commonwealth to support this amendment. Our broad coalition emphasizes that the Yes for Life Amendment isn’t a partisan or even an inherently religious issue. Instead, at its core, this is a matter of moral right versus unquestionable wrong.
Despite what some may claim, our mission to protect the sanctity of life doesn’t end in the joy of a new birth. The Catholic Church in Kentucky actively supports efforts from the pews to the statehouse that walk with mothers and families who make the courageous decision to raise their children. From supporting legislation to provide workplace protection for pregnant and nursing mothers to advocating for public support for more paid family and medical leave, we are building a culture of life.
The Yes for Life Amendment is a central part of that greater effort to support life in all its stages.
As Americans, we are blessed with many freedoms, including our own self-determination at the ballot box. It is our sincere hope and prayer that Kentuckians will take this opportunity to heal one of our nation’s most painful wrongs and protect vulnerable human life. We will be voting Yes on Amendment 2, and we ask you to join us.
The Catholic Bishops of Kentucky are Archbishop Shelton Fabre, Bishop John Iffert, Bishop John Stowe, OFM, Conv, and Bishop William Medley. They can be emailed through Jason Hall at jdhall@ccky.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.