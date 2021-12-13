Economic development and growth take tremendous strategy and investment. However, Kentucky is blessed with a natural resource that our competitors cannot match or recreate—our central location. This competitive advantage puts Kentucky businesses within a two-day drive of the entire U.S., not to mention the major airports, waterways, and railways that offer additional connectivity with the rest of the globe. Just as important as location is the physical infrastructure that connects us with other parts of the world. Our neglected infrastructure has long been our kryptonite. While it was no easy lift for Congress, we applaud the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure package that will bring much-needed investment to Kentucky’s roads, bridges, broadband network, public transit systems, railways, ports, and more.
The $1 trillion package, will be spent on desperately needed physical infrastructure. It includes $550 billion in new spending, an investment over several years on assets that will increase efficiency and reduce inflationary pressures. The bill does not increase taxes on individuals, nor does it alter any provisions from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IISA) decreases the deficit and is a net benefit to the economy over the next 30 years. According to a Penn Wharton analysis. It's a fiscally responsible bill.
As a state that depends on the reliability of our infrastructure, this massive investment will position our Commonwealth to support and grow existing businesses, attract new and innovative investment, and further solidify our position as an indispensable part of the global economy.
It will not just be a gamechanger for businesses, it will also have a positive impact on Kentuckians. There will be a tangible difference in both quality and safety of roads. Below is a breakdown of what Kentuckians should expect to see at the state level as a result of this legislation, according to a White House Fact Sheet:
- $4.6 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs
- $647 million to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities
- $438 million for bridge replacement and repairs
Kentucky can also compete for the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program for economically significant bridges.
Nearly $16 billion in national funding is dedicated for major projects that will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities.
- $204 million for infrastructure development at airports
- A minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state
- $69 million to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state
- $19 million to protect against wildfires
- $18 million to protect against cyberattacks
The $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program will allow Kentucky to compete for a grants to fund major projects like the Brent Spence companion bridge in Northern Kentucky and the I-69 bridge project in Henderson. Both of these bridge projects should be addressed as soon as possible, and we have heard from Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray recently that preliminary work is in progress to ensure the state maximizes its potential in terms of its federal allocation.
While the dire needs of Kentucky’s bridges will play a factor in securing federal grants, the state will also need to provide matching funds at some level in order to draw down those federal dollars. Chambers across the state will continue advocacy efforts for increased funding at the state level, to ensure federal money is not left on the table.
This once in a generation investment would not have been possible without the bipartisan work of two Kentucky leaders. We applaud Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth for putting politics aside and putting Kentuckians first by supporting this legislation to bring much-needed jobs and investment to the Commonwealth. This is an important lesson that when lawmakers from both sides of the aisle come together to compromise for the betterment of the people, good things often happen.
Ashli Watts is Kentucky Chamber President and CEO. Bob Quick is Commerce Lexington President and CEO. Sarah Davasher-Wisdom is Greater Louisville Inc. President and CEO. Brent Cooper is Northern Kentucky Chamber President and CEO. They can be emailed through Watts at awatts@kychamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Duhhh! I’d never dreamt of what these parrots are saying!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.