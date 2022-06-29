Each day Kentucky families wake up facing uncertainty about whether or not they can afford to fill up their cars or place food on the table. Now, the leftist policies of the Biden Administration have led to the long-term closing of a major manufacturer and putting more than 600 Kentuckians out of a job.
Century Aluminum’s announcement that soaring energy prices have forced the company to idle the Hawesville Smelter plant will have a chilling effect on the region’s economy and implications reaching far beyond our Commonwealth. This facility is the largest aluminum smelter in the United States and is the largest producer of military-grade aluminum in North America. Not only will this cause more strain on the supply chain, but it will put our national defense at risk.
Ultimately, what is most troubling is that Century’s difficult decision may serve as the first tremor in a landslide that will result in future shutdowns, placing more jobs at risk and further endangering a manufacturing sector still recovering from the pandemic’s shutdowns.
Kentuckians are devastated by the failed energy policies of the Biden administration. Make no mistake, the out-of-control inflation we are seeing today is a direct result of Joe Biden’s war on our nation’s energy sector.
If the administration is serious about reducing our nation’s energy costs, they should approve existing permit requests to upgrade and expand refining capacity to produce more gasoline and diesel. While the President requested that refineries increase capacity last month, he has done little to reduce the regulatory burdens standing in their way. Currently, these refineries run at 90 to 95% capacity and fell in 2021 for the second year in a row according to the federal government’s most recent data. Since approximately half of the nation’s refining capacity in on the Gulf Coast, we are one hurricane season from a major crisis.
In addition to addressing capacity, the President could expand access to oil and natural gas on federal lands, not block it. They should expand pipeline permitting, not kill it through cumbersome regulations. Kentucky deserves better; America deserves better.
We urge Gov. Andy Beshear to take constructive steps and call on President Joe Biden and the United States Department of Energy to abandon their leftist environmental strategies and instead support commonsense energy policies that unleash American energy. Doing so will drive down costs for Kentucky families while strengthening our economy and building energy independence.
As the co-chairs of the Natural Resources and Energy Committee, we will continue to address the rising energy costs and work with the supermajority in both the Kentucky House and Senate to stand strong against policies that harm hardworking Kentuckians.
Our next meeting is July 7 at 1 p.m. Tune in on KET.org/legislature or KY LRC Committee Meetings on YouTube.
Rep. Jim Gooch represents the 12th District in the Kentucky House of Representatives, which Crittenden, McLean, Union, and Webster counties. He can be emailed at jim.gooch@lrc.ky.gov Sen. Brandon Smith represents the 30th Senate District consisting of Breathitt, Estill, Lee, Leslie, Magoffin, Morgan, Perry, Powell, and Wolfe counties. He can be emailed at Brandon.smith@lrc.ky.gov
