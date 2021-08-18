The increase in violent crime across our nation and Kentucky’s cities should not surprise us. The Kentucky legislature the last several years has set the table for it. House Bill 463 reduced penalties for drug offenders. There is so-called “juvenile justice reform” to severely restrict judges from using juvenile detention in the state.
Violent juvenile crime has exploded in our cities. Police in Louisville tells lawmakers that no consequences for crime are a big problem in the city. Now there are proposals by the Kentucky Smart on Crime Coalition and some justices on our Kentucky Supreme Court to eliminate cash bail. Policymakers have reduced criminal penalties, and the governor released thousands of convicted felons out of our prisons and onto Kentucky streets using the COVID-19 pandemic as the excuse. Law enforcement personnel have been demonized and restricted in performing their duties. Then, as serious crimes increase, we wonder why. Quite simply, public policy is becoming increasingly soft on crime.
A misleading claim that has been perpetuated is that drug treatment is very effective. The truth is that drug treatment has a higher recidivism rate than for those who are released from prison. Punishment has its place in the criminal justice system.
A new term has been coined for people who traffic and use illegal drugs. It is referred to as “substance abuse disorder,” as if it’s a sickness like any other sickness such as breast cancer, a heart attack or even COVID-19. It is as if the person who is doing this has no personal responsibility for their actions and that it can be treated like any other sickness. The facts show this is simply not true. Drug treatment has its place and should be used. However, justice should be our first priority.
Louisville small businesses were forced to board up their windows last summer, and downtown was an area avoided by many. As the city endured 170 record-breaking homicides and carjackings increased 160% to 211 last year, there were — and still are — calls from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to eliminate cash bail. First of all, this is an expressed constitutional right laid out in the Constitution of Kentucky. Secondly, this would completely eliminate the ability of locally elected judges to decide who should be held in jail and who should be released. These locally elected officials are in the best possible situation to make these critical decisions. However, advocates for no-cash bail want this decision to be made by an algorithm developed in Frankfort as a one-size-fits-all solution. This was tried in New York and California and has been a disaster. Ask any small business owner in New York City.
Despite these failed policies, interest groups outside Kentucky advocating for so-called “criminal justice reform” have spent thousands of dollars the last several legislative sessions advocating for their implementation here in the Commonwealth. Some of these groups are among the biggest spenders on lobbyists in Frankfort — hiring some of the best lobbyists Frankfort has to offer.
The Kentucky Smart on Crime Coalition and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce advocate for second chances, and certainly we all believe in that. However, we would like them to spend one day in court in Louisville or Covington to observe the proceedings. They would quickly realize we are not talking about second chances, but instead fourth and fifth chances. We are confident that our independent and locally elected judiciary is doing a good job setting bail and releasing people charged with crimes from jail. Appropriately, this decision should rest in their hands. As the misguided experiments in New York City — and now Louisville — have shown, well-intended do-gooders have hurt small businesses in these cities. Nothing is more devastating to small businesses and the vitality of a community than the perception that it is not safe.
As we move forward, hopefully, we will have learned from our mistakes. We hear a lot about mass incarceration, and there is no question that we have too many people in our prisons and jails. This is a reflection of our society as a whole and not the fault of the criminal justice system. The fact is that with these high incarceration rates, we had a historically low crime rate. However, recently criminals have been released onto our streets, yielding tragic consequences.
Sen. John Schickel represents Kentucky’s 11th Senate District, which includes all of Boone County. Sen. Danny Carroll represents Kentucky’s 2nd Senate District, encompassing Ballard, Carlisle, Marshall, and McCracken Counties. Representative Kevin Bratcher represents Kentucky’s 29th House District in part of Jefferson County. They can be emailed through Dustin Isaacs at Dustin.Isaacs@LRC.KY.GOV
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.