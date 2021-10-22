Large merchant solar projects are now being developed in Kentucky, which has raised concerns about community impacts. As with all development, communities need a clear understanding of the costs and benefits of these projects, but the current discussion is clouded by misinformation.
Responsible solar developers are not offering empty promises to Kentucky landowners and communities. They offer real benefits to local communities, including attractive lease payments to landowners, increased tax revenue, and local economic development. Contrary to the author’s claims, solar facilities are not being built solely to claim tax credits. They’re built to profitably generate low cost, clean, renewable electricity.
These projects are coming to Kentucky because the Commonwealth has good solar resources and access to regional transmission grids. As thousands of Kentuckians who use solar on their homes and businesses can attest, solar energy works in Kentucky. Companies like Toyota, Dow, and Ford would not have signed long-term contracts for solar power if the technology did not work in Kentucky. In fact, many of these companies are no longer interested in doing business in areas that do not provide renewable energy. Kentucky solar projects are often directly partnered with these manufacturers to ensure low-cost, renewable power for their nearby industries.
The article’s authors rightly state that large solar projects must be carefully reviewed with local citizens’ input and, fortunately, this process exists and works well. All proposals for large, merchant solar projects must be reviewed and approved by the Kentucky State Board on Electric Generation and Transmission Siting. The “Siting Board” consists of representatives of the Public Service Commission and elected officials from the local community. These projects must comply with all local, state, and federal environmental regulations. They are also subject to local planning and zoning oversight. This provides the local community the opportunity to study the proposals and express their concerns.
The decommissioning of old solar projects is an important issue raised by the authors. As stated in the Siting Board’s Order for the Ashwood Solar project, “decommissioning is an important consideration to ensure the land used during the life of the proposed solar facility can be returned to its original use as well as ensuring that such an obligation can be properly enforced.” The Siting Board has imposed decommissioning and bonding requirements on each of the merchant solar projects which have been approved to-date.
Unlike other forms of development, solar facilities do not permanently remove farmland from agriculture. In fact, there are increasing efforts to integrate agriculture and pollinator habitat within solar projects. Proper decommissioning can enable land to return to agricultural production after the solar project ceases operation.
The authors raise another concern about the impact large solar projects could have on rates in Kentucky. However, neither the cost of electricity nor the reliability of Kentucky’s power grid are threatened by new solar development. Solar power has become the cheapest new source of electricity and, along with wind, is playing a crucial role driving down the cost of energy in the Midwest.
The authors paint a picture of out-of-state corporations coming in to exploit Kentucky, take its resources, and leave behind nothing but problems. We should beware of irresponsible developers who might do this, but also realize that there are responsible solar developers who are offering a genuinely valuable opportunity for Kentucky communities. They offer a new way to use a local renewable resource, sunlight, to provide a valuable product to people here and in other states. This is bringing millions of dollars of investment into Kentucky communities, increasing local tax revenue and employment, while improving air and water quality and public health for all of us. As with all development, oversight and regulation is needed to ensure it is done responsibly and that oversight structure exists in the form of the Electric Generation and Transmission Siting Board and local Planning and Zoning.
Mark Ritter is a resident of Frankfort, retired from the Ky. Dept. of Environmental Protection and a former Army Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve. Kris O’Daniel is a native of Denmark and has a Master of Dairy Science and Engineering background. She and her husband own Zelma Farm, a cow calf operation. They can be emailed at krisodaniel@ncsmail.net
