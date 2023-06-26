Kentucky’s students are struggling. COVID-related school closures and remote learning resulted in tragic learning loss and unprecedented childhood mental health anxieties. More than half of the state’s fourth and eighth graders can’t read at grade level. Scores for minority students are much worse, especially in our urban school districts.

Even with these challenges, it’s telling that Kentucky’s teachers’ unions focused much of their lobbying efforts in the 2023 legislative session on preserving the use of taxpayer-funded payroll systems to collect membership dues. It’s only the latest example of the unions elevating their interests over children and the taxpayers.  

Sarah Durand

Andrew McNeill

