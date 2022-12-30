By the end of this year, Congress can ensure Kentucky can build the housing infrastructure needed to support workers of all incomes by tearing down an onerous, unnecessary federal regulation — and, in the process, ensure that Kentucky remains a competitive economy amid a frenzy of regional economic investment.

It is important to note that our state has a severe shortage of affordable housing — nearly 1 in every 4 Kentuckians is severely rent-burdened, meaning they spend more than half of their income on rent. That is because we are not building nearly enough homes, which drives up costs for everyone and may even push would-be lifelong Kentuckians into neighboring states where they can actually afford to live.

Natalie Harris

Natalie Harris

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription