The Franklin County Humane Society’s Vision for Companion Animal Care is about more than simply building a new animal shelter.
It is a transformational event for Frankfort and the commonwealth of Kentucky and a large and necessary step toward making Frankfort a pet-friendly community.
Why does this matter?
The Franklin County Humane Society already serves 3,000 animals per year through intake, adoptions, low-cost community spay/neuter service, vaccination clinics, pet owner assistance and community cat trap neuter and return (TNR). This indicates well over 6,000 residents are served by the FCHS annually.
Yet our location and aged facility provide an enormous barrier to community engagement and any educational opportunity necessary for a healthy, pet-friendly city. (Despite all obstacles we are extremely proud of our current 95% rate of live outcomes.)
Our new companion animal care center will be welcoming, inviting and attractive, and is ideally located on the Carpenter Farm off the East-West Connector near the Frankfort Plant Board. Local residents will be able to positively interact with our animals, receive services for their pets not otherwise available or cost-prohibitive, enjoy educational experiences on responsible pet ownership and humane animal care, and attend community events.
As a result, there will be fewer animals in the shelter and more pets in loving homes. Healthier, positive outcomes will create healthier families and stronger social connection and interaction.
And, while the FCHS proudly serves all, we especially serve the underserved, which we will be far better able to do in our new facility. It is an essential enhancement to our community.
What’s unique about your plans?
Animal welfare in Kentucky is at, or next to, the bottom in the United States. Animal shelters are overcrowded, underfunded and often fail to meet the state’s own animal shelter standards.
Not only does the Franklin County Humane Society’s Vision for Companion Animal Care go far beyond required standards, but we will offer all our programs and services under one roof. Adoptions, intake, community spay/neuter, community cat (TNR) program, vaccination clinics, pet owner assistance and education are all part of the 10,000-square-foot center. Not even Louisville Metro’s wonderful new 33,000-square-foot, $11.6 million shelter offers everything under one roof.
More importantly, in this new pandemic world, the FCHS’ new shelter will enable the ability to control disease outbreak by separating intake and adoption areas and species between dogs and cats. Air and heat intake and exchange will be controlled by separate units in different zones, and isolation and quarantine housing are provided when necessary. Healthier animals will lead to positive outcomes and healthier family pets.
What now?
We are $1.5 million away from construction. We’ve come so far and are now so close. Local government believes in this project. The City of Frankfort has pledged $1 million and provided our location; Franklin County Fiscal Court $800,000. Frankfort residents Jean Gravitt ($285,000) and Hazel Arnold ($150,000) left us their estates. Jim Parks donated $100,000 in honor of his late wife Laura Morrison, a former FCHS board member. And, Richard and Anna Marie Rosen contributed $500,000 after scrutinizing, understanding and becoming believers in our plans.
Frankfort has always been a generous, giving community. It is the strong belief of the Franklin County Humane Society Board of Directors, staff, members and volunteers that you have been waiting for this moment and you will open your hearts and pocketbooks to complete funding for this project.
The time is now. We cannot wait any longer! This is more than an animal shelter — it is an affirmation of Frankfort, a statement that we are committed to each other, not just our animals. A Vision for Companion Animal Care is a community enhancement project everyone needs to understand, rally around and make happen.
More information may be found on our website www.fchsanimals.org and inquiries are welcome at FCHScapitalcampaign@gmail.com
Sam Marcus is Franklin County Humane Society board president. Kerry Lowary is shelter manager. Marcus can be emailed at marcusfurn@iglou.com. Lowary can be emailed at kerrylowary.fchs@gmail.com
