Frankfort-Franklin County serves as the literal and figurative heart of the Commonwealth, embodying the essence of all that makes Kentucky special. From our distinctive natural beauty and award-winning hospitality to our world-renowned bourbon industry, this community is truly “Kentucky Distilled.”
Our vision as an innovative, inclusive, sustainable city and county known as a national model for citizen engagement, progress, and economic vitality is at the forefront of our minds as we balance community development. The issues before us and the upcoming comprehensive plan will chart the course for the next decade.
We hear the concerns of citizens on both sides of the issues of zoning changes and increasing the amount of land available for industrial use. Industrial wages are up in Franklin County even as remote work changes the nature of work itself, especially for employees of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Tourism is also an area of growth for our community, and much of this is driven by distillery tours at Buffalo Trace. The distillery increased the number of tourists over the last 10 years from 80,000 visitors in 2012 to 420,000 by the end of 2022. The number of employees is up from 99 in 2012 to 750 in the same 10 year span with an annual payroll in the multiple tens of millions. People want to see and experience how America’s native spirit is made and to buy products with limited availability.
Many local businesses depend upon tourist visits to Buffalo Trace including restaurants, retailers, and gas stations. Beyond its economic impact providing for city and county services such as fire, EMS, and public safety, schools, and libraries, Buffalo Trace also serves as an extraordinary ambassador and corporate citizen, partnering with local government, schools and organizations to find ways to continually improve our community.
We believe that conversations should be had in our community as the issue of Buffalo Trace’s expansion into Peaks Mill moves forward. It is important that all sides are communicating with each other. This dialogue and conversations will lead to a mutually beneficial outcome. We all agree careful consideration is in order to balance economic needs with those of the environment and the historic character of our community. We believe Buffalo Trace has the best interest of the environment at heart.
Bourbon is an agricultural product. It evolved from the farm to larger distilleries yet the aging process is inherently agricultural. It matters where bourbon is aged. With farming families scattering and moving away, continuing the use of farmland for agriculture protects the historic character of Peaks Mill.
The bourbon industry and Frankfort-Franklin County have had a strong partnership for more than 200 years. With Buffalo Trace and Peaks Mill residents working together and listening to each other’s concerns, common ground can be found, resulting in a win-win for our entire community.
Layne Wilkerson is mayor of Frankfort. Huston Wells is the Franklin County Judge-Executive. They can be emailed at lwilkerson@frankfort.ky.gov and huston.wells@franklincounty.ky.gov
