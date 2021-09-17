State test scores indicate fewer than one in three high school students in the Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS), Kentucky’s largest school district, can perform math at a proficient level. In some of the district’s schools, the percentage of students proficient in math is in the single digits.
So how do district leaders plan to vastly accelerate student learning? Apparently by launching a year-long program to train teachers how to teach “anti-racist” math, according to The College Fix. The site is reporting that JCPS thinks the reason their students can’t do basic mathematics is because of traditional math instruction’s “curricular violence.”
Similar math initiatives have sprung up in California and elsewhere, based on the idea that, for example, “finding the right answer” is a manifestation of white supremacy.
This nonsense is, at best, a distraction from doing the real work of better educating students, and at worst education malpractice.
Successfully teaching math to low-income minority students isn’t a mystery, though it may not be easy.
The basics were demonstrated in an inspiring way by Jaime Escalante of Garfield High School in inner-city Los Angeles. Escalante’s stunning success in building math achievement among largely low-income Hispanic students was dramatized in the 1988 movie “Stand and Deliver,” where Garfield students excelled in attaining advanced placement credits in calculus.
What was Garfield’s secret?
First, hard work. There’s no substitute for it, especially for students behind in math.
Second is putting in long hours. The students at Garfield often put in extra time before and after school, on weekends and during the summer.
Developing perseverance, patience, mental toughness and engagement with — and motivation of — students as well as their families is very important, too.
The Garfield students succeeded in getting the correct answers with no resort to politically correct slogans or pedagogy.
Indeed, the general approach used at Garfield is universal — as any parent trying to help their kids with math can attest. It takes hard work, long hours, perseverance, patience, engagement and motivation. But it works.
Sadly, the program at Garfield ultimately clashed with the Los Angeles public school district and the local teachers’ union and fell into disarray. Public school bureaucracies simply cannot deal with the innovation, adaptation and outside-the-box activities needed to get the work done and motivate students and families.
Enabling and empowering education entrepreneurs is critical in sustaining and adding programs like Escalante’s. Unfortunately, we see little of this from many education policymakers.
If JCPS won’t provide a high-quality math curriculum to all its students, families deserve other schooling options. Let education funding follow students to the school of their family’s choice.
If families want “woke” mathematics, they can get it from JCPS. But if they want the kind of rigorous mathematics that transformed lives at Garfield High School, they deserve the opportunity to enroll their children in schools that will actually provide it.
As far as we know, no other Kentucky school district has gone as far down the road as JCPS in adopting “anti-racist” math. Yet math achievement is poor in many districts, and the approach that transformed Garfield is nowhere to be seen in Kentucky public schools.
Parents everywhere deserve the option of moving their children to schools that are innovative and can accomplish remarkable things with kids.
It’s time for Kentucky’s lawmakers to stand up for students across the commonwealth and finally enact legislation which funds charter schools, or better yet, insist that education dollars fund students, not systems.
John Garen, Ph.D., is the BB&T Professor of Economics in the Gatton College of Business and Economics at the University of Kentucky. Gary W. Houchens, Ph.D., is professor of Educational Administration, Leadership and Research at Western Kentucky University and a former member of the Kentucky Board of Education. Both are members of the Bluegrass Institute Board of Scholars. They can be emailed through Jim Waters at jwaters@freedomkentucky.com
